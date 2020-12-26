Leflore Legacy Academy, Greenwood’s newest school and only public charter school, recently held a “Honk and Wave Legacy Holiday Parade” for its 123 students, who are all sixth graders.
The event featured festive holiday bags distributed by the school’s staff of 16 leadership and instructional team members, all adorned in festive holiday attire.
Students received new Chromebooks, purchased by the academy through funding from the coronavirus relief bill; goodie bags donated by teachers; instructional materials, including a personal-size white board with a marker, a multiplication tables chart and math counter manipulatives, purchased with funds from a grant from the Junior Auxiliary of Greenwood, to be used in classes next semester; and coupons to local restaurants for free treats.
Scholars and their families lined up along West Washington Street, where the school is located, to receive their holiday bags, and some even decorated their cars.
In addition to the festive holiday bags, families — including community members who do not have children enrolled at Leflore Legacy — received a three-week meal box, allowing children to have meals over the holiday break.
The academy said it is happy to provide meal boxes not only to their students who are engaging in virtual learning but also to any family with children ages 0-18. Families may contact the school for more information.
Joining the festivities was Anne Marie Gregory of the Leflore County MSU Extension Service Office’s Happy Healthy division. She passed out “Show Me Nutrition” folders to students who will participate in a Friday class that has been implemented through the Extension’s partnership with Leflore Legacy Academy.
Before the holiday break, all of the academy’s students received instruction through virtual learning. The school’s board, however, voted Dec. 15 to move to a hybrid-learning model beginning Jan. 11.
Based on a survey completed by 119 of their 123 parents, 69 elected to have their children begin the hybrid model, while the remaining 54 decided to continue virtual learning.
Leflore Legacy Academy currently serves sixth grade only but has an approved charter to grow through eighth grade.
Enrollment for its next class of sixth graders opens Jan. 1, with 120 available seats.
For more information, visit www.leflorelegacyacademy.org, call 455-3697 or email info@leflorelegacyacademy.org.
