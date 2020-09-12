Tammy Narmour of Sidon announces the engagement and upcoming marriage of her daughter, Tabitha Nicole Narmour of Greenwood, who is also the daughter of the late Glen Narmour, to Cody Ryan Crawford Winters of Greenwood.
The prospective bridegroom is the son of Joe and Becky Schissel of Greenwood and Wayne Winters of Spring Hill, Tennessee. He is the grandson of Daisy Winters of Ocean Springs and the late George Winters, the late Hazel Crawford and the late Lawrence Crawford.
The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Nina Bostick of Sidon and the late Bobby Bostick, the late Thelma Bailey and the late James Narmour.
Miss Narmour is employed at Mid Delta Equipment, and Mr. Winters is employed at Staplcotn.
The couple will exchange vows at 6 p.m. on Sept. 26 at Seldom Seen Farms, located on Carroll Lake Drive, Carrollton. Austin Black will officiate.
A reception will follow at Seldom Seen Farms.
Friends and relatives of the couple are invited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.