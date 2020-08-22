Jace and Avery Hamilton of Greenwood announce the birth of their son, Hunter Prestidge Hamilton, at 2:55 p.m. on June 22, 2020, at Merit Health Woman’s Hospital in Flowood.
He weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces and was 19½ inches long.
His maternal grandparents are Bo and Janet Prestidge of Schlater.
His paternal grandparents are Barry and Karen Hamilton of Water Valley.
His maternal great-grandmother is Barbara Hindman of Tyronza, Arkansas.
His paternal great-grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Bill Hamilton of Vardaman.
Also welcoming home, Hunter Prestidge, is his older brother, Ace Hamilton, 3.
Mrs. Hamilton is the former Avery Prestidge of Schlater.
