Greenwood’s annual kickoff to the holiday season will march on.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s Christmas parade will be modified to keep both spectators and parade participants safe.
Roy Martin in Reverse will be a drive-through parade along the original parade route throughout Greenwood. The event will be held Friday from about 4 to 6 p.m.
“We’re just trying to keep people safe and healthy and still give them a little bit of a sense of the Christmas spirit with what we’ve got to work with,” said Beth Stevens, executive director of the Greenwood-Leflore County Chamber of Commerce, which organizes the event. “Everybody’s safety and health has to be first priority.”
Several months ago, when the chamber began looking ahead at its fall and winter events, much like its other events, the chamber starting researching ways to hold the parade safely without drawing a large crowd to one area.
The chamber wanted to “keep the tradition alive while finding a way to keep everybody safe and healthy,” Stevens said. “So what we thought would be the best thing would be to do some type of parade in reverse, where we just put parade entries throughout town on the original parade route and then let people drive around in their cars and see what we have.”
Roy Martin in Reverse continues the more-than-80-year tradition of the Roy Martin Delta Band Festival and Christmas Parade.
The chamber, however, is facing a challenging set of circumstances for this year’s parade. Not only is social distancing a priority with any event being held now, but another effect of COVID-19 is the decline in parade entries, such as bands, dance troupes and even floats.
“Everything is different this year,” said Stevens. “Bands are not traveling. People are not getting out. You’re not going to get people traveling from other places to participate in the parade.”
The chamber is currently seeking parade entries — floats, bands, musical and dance groups, mascots, inflatables, beauties, civic and community groups, and other entries.
The chamber is also encouraging a variety of musical entries since no high school bands have replied that they will be participating in this year’s parade. Caroling groups, small ensembles, party bands, drumlines, gospel groups and more are all welcome to participate.
“If there are people who want to participate, what we’ll do is we’ll assign you a spot and you’ll be in that spot for that window of time,” said Stevens.
Locations for each parade entry along the route will be announced before the event.
Roy Martin in Reverse will feature inflatables, floats, mascots and maybe a few other surprises, Stevens said.
“The kids love the giant inflatables, and they love the PAW Patrol mascots and some of the other mascots that we have,” she said. “So those will be fun and will be out around town.”
The streets will not be closed this year for the parade. If the chamber receives enough entries, Grand Boulevard may be closed on one side during the event for one-way traffic.
“We’re taking what little we have and making the best of it,” said Stevens.
The chamber is encouraging people to drive around the parade route Friday and enjoy the sights and sounds.
“This has been a challenge for us, too,” Stevens said. “This is obviously not what we would have wanted to do, but under the circumstances, we’re trying to make lemonade out of lemons.”
The Greenwood Convention and Visitors Bureau will sponsor a fireworks show again this year.
The fireworks will begin at 7 p.m. between the two downtown bridges on the Yazoo River.
“We’re encouraging people not to gather in crowds down around the river to see the fireworks and to stay in your car and watch them,” Stevens said.
Designated parking will be made available.
The chamber is also launching a residential holiday lighting contest, Glow Greenwood Glow. The contest will feature cash prizes.
For more information about parade entries, call the chamber at 453-4152 or visit greenwoodmschamber.com.
