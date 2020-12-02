The 22nd Carrollton/North Carrollton Christmas parade has been canceled.
The parade committee said in a statement, “We are sorry to say that we have had to cancel the annual Carrollton/North Carrollton Christmas parade. Due to the governor’s mask and social gathering mandates for Carroll County through Dec. 11, and out of concern for the safety of our citizens, we felt at this time the only choice we had was to cancel the parade. The parade committee is truly saddened at having to make this choice.”
The parade was scheduled to be held Saturday.
