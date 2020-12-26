National Bacon Day is Dec. 30. It was created in 1997 as a way to take a break from celebrating the traditions linked to winter holidays.
Spanish explorer Hernando de Soto is credited with bringing pigs to the New World. Bacon was first enjoyed about 10,000 years ago in Central Asia, not long after the domestication of wild pigs.
Bacon has a life of its own in pop culture. Homer Simpson has made his love of bacon well-known on the popular TV show “The Simpsons.” There are bacon scented candles and soap, and images of bacon can be seen on everything from clothing to wrapping paper.
In the United States, bacon is made from the pork belly. In other countries, the side and back cuts of pork are generally used. Over $4 billion is spent on bacon in the U.S. The average American eats 18 pounds of bacon a year.
Bacon is a breakfast staple, but also finds its way into other meals of the day, with bits sprinkled on salads and candied bacon being added to everything from cocktails to ice cream. Seventy percent of bacon eaten in the U.S. is served for breakfast.
Even with a focus on more healthful eating, bacon still remains one of America’s favorite foods. There are alternatives to pork-based bacon — turkey, beef, lamb and venison. Vegans can even find plant-based versions of bacon. With this in mind, bacon has been called the food most likely to tempt vegans into eating meat!
At my house, we have always loved bacon. I can remember my son sitting in his high chair and eating bacon as fast as I could serve it to him. He couldn’t pronounce it, but he sure could eat it!
I hope you will give these bacon recipes a try. I think you’ll be glad you did. Thanks for reading. Happy New Year!
BACON ARTICHOKE DIP
1 (14-ounce) can artichoke hearts, drained and chopped
1 cup sour cream
½ cup mayonnaise
1 (10-ounce) package frozen, chopped spinach, thawed and well drained
12 ounces bacon, crisp-cooked and crumbled
1 bunch chopped green onion
1 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
1 cup shredded Mozzarella cheese
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Mix all ingredients. Spread in a baking dish. Bake for 30 minutes. Serve warm with tortilla chips or crackers of your choice.
BACON AND BROCCOLI SALAD
3 bunches broccoli, cut into florets (about 10 cups)
1 pound bacon, cooked and crumbled
1 cup chopped pecans, toasted
1 cup dried cranberries
1 cup chopped celery
¼ cup finely chopped red onion
Dressing:
1 cup mayonnaise
¼ cup sugar
¼ cup cider vinegar
In a large bowl, combine first six ingredients. In a small bowl, whisk dressing ingredients. Pour over vegetable mixture, and toss to coat. Refrigerate.
BACON RANCH BRUSSELS
1 pound Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved
1 tablespoon olive oil
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 teaspoon dried oregano
½ teaspoon paprika
8 slices bacon, chopped
Ranch dressing for dipping
Freshly grated Parmesan cheese
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. On a large, rimmed baking sheet, toss Brussels sprouts with olive oil, garlic, oregano and paprika. Season with salt and pepper. Scatter chopped bacon on the pan. Bake until Brussels sprouts are charred, about 30 minutes. Remove to serving dish. Drizzle with ranch dressing, and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Serve warm.
BACON WRAPPED ASPARAGUS
8 slices bacon, sliced in half lengthwise
1 pound asparagus spears, trimmed
Freshly ground black pepper
Caesar salad dressing
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a large, rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper, and top with a wire cooling rack. Carefully wrap the sliced bacon around an asparagus spear in a spiral. Repeat until you have 16 wrapped spears. Season with pepper. Place on top of rack, and bake until bacon is crispy, about 30 minutes. Serve with Caesar dressing for dipping.
