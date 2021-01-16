“Of all the things I miss, the thing I miss the most is my mind.”
The first time I heard this quote by Lotus Weinstock I chuckled in amusement. As I begin to enter my 60s, it isn’t quite so funny any more.
Lately I have been questioning my ability to remember and recall things. Remembering a person’s name or why I walked into a certain room in the house can send me into a real tailspin. If I go to the grocery store to pick up three items and inadvertently pick up something extra, I will forget that third item.
With this in mind, I can’t help but wonder how I can remember every single word to songs of my youth. Last weekend, Steve and I were listening to the radio while taking an afternoon truck ride, and I realized that I can still remember every word to Don McClean’s “American Pie,” Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Free Bird” and Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven.” Songs from the 1970s are still with me, but I can’t remember why I walked into the kitchen until I retrace my steps.
Long-term memory must be my strong suit. Several of my friends will tell me that they can’t believe all the things I can remember that happened years and years ago. I often receive calls and texts from friends asking me to help them recall names of people or events that have happened in the past.
If it weren’t for constant list-making, a lot of things would not get done. Many times, I will hear Steve say, “Don’t you want to write that down?” There are notepads in every room of the house, as well as one in my purse.
I recently saw a commercial for Ginkoba to help you with your memory. I would probably forget to take it!
Hope everyone is staying warm during our recent cold snap. This week, I have some soup recipes to help warm you on the inside. Thanks for reading.
CHICKEN FAJITA SOUP
3 tablespoons olive oil
3 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts, sliced into 2½-inch strips
2 tablespoons minced garlic
1½ teaspoons salt
1 teaspoon black pepper
2 large yellow onions, sliced into ¼-inch strips
2 large red bell peppers, sliced into ¼-inch strips
2 large green bell peppers, sliced into ¼-inch strips
2 large yellow bell peppers, sliced into ¼-inch strips
2 jalapeno peppers, seeded and minced (may use from a jar)
3 quarts chicken broth
2 (15-ounce) cans fire-roasted diced tomatoes, undrained
1/3 cup chopped fresh cilantro
1½ tablespoons ground cumin
1½ tablespoons ground coriander
1½ tablespoons chili powder
1½ teaspoons fresh lime zest
In a large Dutch oven, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Add chicken, garlic, 1 teaspoon of salt and pepper. Cook for 10 to 12 minutes, stirring frequently, until browned. Add onions, bell peppers and jalapeno peppers, and cook for 10 more minutes. Add chicken broth, tomatoes, cilantro, cumin, coriander, chili powder, lime zest and remaining ½ teaspoon salt, stirring to combine. Simmer, uncovered, for one hour, stirring occasionally.
CHEESEBURGER IN PARADISE SOUP
6 medium potatoes, peeled and cubed
1 small carrot, grated
1 small onion, chopped
½ cup chopped green pepper
2 tablespoons chopped, seeded jalapeno pepper
3 cups water
2 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons beef bouillon granules
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 teaspoon black pepper
2 pounds ground beef
½ pound fresh mushrooms, sliced
2 tablespoons butter
5 cups milk, divided
6 tablespoons flour
1 (16-ounce) package Velveeta cheese, cubed
Crumbled cooked bacon
Combine the first nine ingredients in a soup kettle and bring to a boil. Reduce heat. Cover and simmer for about 20 minutes or until potatoes are tender. Meanwhile, in a large skillet, cook beef and mushrooms in butter until meat is no longer pink. Drain well. Add to soup. Stir in four cups milk and heat through. In a small bowl, combine flour and remaining milk until smooth, and gradually stir into soup. Bring to a boil. Cook and stir for two minutes, or until thickened. Reduce heat, and stir in cheese until melted. Garnish with bacon.
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK SOUP
¼ cup olive oil
2 large yellow onions, sliced into ½-inch strips
4 large green bell peppers, sliced into ½-inch strips
1 tablespoon minced garlic
3 pounds top round steak, sliced into 1½-inch pieces
2 quarts beef broth
2 cans beef consomme
2 teaspoons salt
1 teaspoon black pepper
1½ teaspoons chopped fresh thyme
Toasted French rounds
Shredded Swiss cheese
In a large Dutch oven, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Add onions, bell peppers and garlic. Cook for 10 minutes, stirring frequently. Add steak, and cook for 10 more minutes until browned. Add beef broth, consomme, salt and pepper, stirring to combine. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium low and simmer, uncovered, for two hours or until meat is tender — stirring occasionally. Add thyme, simmer for five minutes more. Ladle soup into oven safe bowls, top with toasted French rounds and shredded cheese.
Broil inches from heat for three minutes, or until cheese is browned and bubbly. Serve immediately.
• Contact Lee Ann Flemming at lafkitchen@hughes.net.
