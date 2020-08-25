Boxes filled with food will be offered for free Thursday.
The distribution of the food boxes, which are available to residents of Leflore County, will begin at 5 p.m. at the Whittington Park hut, located by the tennis courts off West Henry Street.
Greenwood Mayor Carolyn McAdams and the City Council are sponsoring the event. The food is being provided through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families Food Box program.
The boxes will contain fresh produce and some dairy and meat products.
Those interested in receiving free food boxes must wear face masks and stay in their vehicles when at the distribution site. Someone will load the boxes into each vehicle to limit person-to-person contact. One box will be provided per family.
