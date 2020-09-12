Mr. and Mrs. Louis Kelly Fennell of Philipp announce the upcoming marriage of their daughter, Maegan Kelly Fennell, to Raines Clanton Cook, son of Mr. and Mrs. Billy Cook Jr. of Greenwood.
Grandparents of the bride-elect are Mr. and Mrs. Billy Ray Champion of Charleston and Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Wardell Fennell Sr. of Philipp.
The prospective groom’s grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Billy Clanton Cook Sr. of Greenwood, Howard Wayne Hemphill of Greenwood and the late Vivian “Sis” Hemphill.
Maegan is a 2019 graduate of Mississippi State University, receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in kinesiology. She is a student at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, pursuing a doctorate degree in occupational therapy.
Raines is a 2019 graduate of Mississippi State University, receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from the Bagley College of Engineering.
The couple will reside in Madison.
The wedding will take place on Oct. 10 at North Greenwood Baptist Church with Dr. Jim Phillips officiating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.