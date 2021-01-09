Two Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District principals will serve on the state superintendent of education’s inaugural Principal Advisory Council.
The Mississippi Department of Education announced the council’s 29 members this week.
Among the members are Amanda Elzy Junior High School Principal Catasha Brown and Davis Elementary School Principal Kourtney Bush.
The council will provide direct input to state Superintendent Dr. Carey Wright about important issues in Mississippi schools. Members will participate in discussions with Wright concerning topics that will lead to improvement of Mississippi public schools and the opportunities they afford. The goal of the council is to ensure excellent teaching and learning is happening in every classroom in every Mississippi school and that school leaders have the information, resources and support they need to create successful schools.
“The Principal Advisory Council will be an important feedback loop for me understanding what is working and what needs improvement in schools,” Wright said. “I look forward to working with these thoughtful and engaging school leaders to improve educational opportunities for students.”
The Principal Advisory Council will hold its first meeting of the year on Jan. 28.
