The Mississippi Small Business Development Center, in partnership with the McLean Institute for Public Service and Community Engagement at the University of Mississippi, will hold a workshop on “How to Set up a Small Business.”
The event will be held from noon to 1 p.m. and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Hampton Inn in Greenwood. It will be led by the Mississippi Small Business Development Center’s business counselor.
“We are excited to be working in the Mississippi Delta through a partnership with the Mississippi Small Business Development Center to help advance economic development in the region,” said J.R. Love, project manager with the McLean Institute.
The workshop will provide information and resources about starting and growing a business and a step-by-step approach to licenses, permits, state and local taxes, reports and more. Seating is limited, and registration is required. Lunch/dinner will be provided. For more information or to register, visit www.MSSBDC.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.