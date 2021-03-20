As spring arrives, and with warmer weather on the horizon, many gardening enthusiasts are preparing to get their hands dirty.
Last year, because of the pandemic, the at-home hobby grew in popularity.
“There was about a 50% increase in bedding plants in pots,” said Martin Tribble, owner of Old Time Farmers Market. “People were staying home, so they fixed up their patios with pots and worked on their yards. ... There’s been more demand than supply.”
The demand was so great last spring and summer that it created a shortage and “that shortage has carried over even to this year,” said Tribble.
With social distancing, people working from home and events being canceled, gardening became the perfect activity for families in 2020.
Many garden centers nationwide posted record-breaking sales of starter plants. One consequence of 2020’s robust gardening season, however, is that this year wholesale suppliers nationwide are reporting shortages or longer wait times for spring-season plants, such as annuals, perennials, trees, shrubs, ground covers and seeds.
Tribble has been told by growers that last spring’s demand was so high that the growers sold out.
“In the fall, they sold this spring’s crop,” he said.
Now, many suppliers have ran out of plants and seeds.
“They’ve been selling a season ahead of when they normally would, and they don’t have the facilities to catch up in one season,” he said. “By fall, they should be back to normal.”
This year, Tribble recommends to not wait to purchase plants for spring and summer gardens.
“This would be a year to buy a little early because of the supply,” he said. “I would buy early, even if I was scared of the weather and had to take it home and put it in the garage.”
Tribble said the shortage now seems to be in potted geraniums and ferns.
“Ferns are going to be real short. Hanging ferns, any type of ferns are going to be short this year,” he said.
Tribble believes the shortage has caused some panic buying among garden centers.
Normally, he would order plants on a weekly basis. After hearing about what all plants growers are running low on this year, “you are kind of scared they are going to be out,” he said. “So I’m trying to order more than I normally would, and everybody is doing that. It’s creating a panic.”
Preparing for the spring gardening season has been “interesting,” he said.
“Ordering has been a lot more complicated than it has in the past,” he said. “I’ve had to find other outlets.”
Although last year was busy, he did not run into any issues with supply until later in the season.
“When the pandemic hit, the supply line was full. Then it started, and demand made it get scarce later,” he said.
In anticipation of another busy spring and summer, Tribble said he’s “loaded down.”
“I’ve been one of the panic buyers,” he said with a laugh.
While shrubs were not the biggest seller last year the Old Time Farmers Market, more people have been recently purchasing them to replace the ones lost to February’s winter storm, which blanketed most of the South in snow and ice. After a week of freezing weather, many shrubs were covered in winter burn.
“The supply in that has been limited,” Tribble said.
The ice also caused problems for shrub suppliers.
“Their stuff got burned, so it’s going to be a delay created by the ice storm,” he said.
Although Tribble doesn’t know yet if the demand will be as great this year as last, he thinks it will most likely be another busy year. That’s because many families that started pandemic gardens last year are expected to continue them this year.
“I think they enjoyed it, and it was a family deal, planting,” he said.
Most of the new gardeners were looking for plants for containers, small raised beds or a corner of a yard. Tribble said flowering plants were the most popular.
Research conducted by Axiom Marketing, a Minneapolis-based firm, reports that 86% of homeowners who began gardening last year during the start of the coronavirus pandemic plan to continue in 2021.
Nearly 40% of those surveyed say they will plant about the same as last year, with 47% saying they will be planting more and expanding their garden spaces.
A majority of the homeowners surveyed said they were gardening in 2020 because it gave them something to do while stuck at home during the pandemic, provided a source of exercise and helped them cope with stress. But most, however, just liked that their gardens added some beauty to their lives.
The survey also reported that growing flowers is the most popular gardening activity at nearly 73%, with shrubs and vegetables rounding out the top three. More than 32% rank container gardening high, and houseplants are also important, with 46% saying indoor gardening is a meaningful activity.
“I think we’re going to be OK,” Tribble said, “but it’s not going to be as plentiful as it has been.”
Gardeners may have to be a little more flexible, he added.
The shortage this season might just be the perfect time for gardeners to experiment with alternatives to some of the popular varieties of plants.
“I’m looking for it to be a good year,” Tribble said. “That’s probably been the only benefit of the pandemic: people have stayed at home and had time for family activities.”
