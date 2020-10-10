Zack and Angel Miller of Batesville announce the birth of their son, Dylan Matthew Miller, at 12:12 p.m. on Sept. 4, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. He weighed 8 pounds and was 19 inches long.
His maternal grandparents are Ty and Laura Massey of Batesville.
His paternal grandparents are Samuel and Jennifer Miller of Greenwood.
His maternal great-grandparents are Wayne and Glenda Parks of Drew and Homer and Beverly Massey of Batesville.
His paternal great-grandparents are Donald Miller of Sidon and the late Sandy Miller and the late James and Joyce Staten.
Mrs. Miller is the former Angel Golden of Batesville.
