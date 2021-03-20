Judy Vail Morrissey and Michael Thomas Morrissey III of Yazoo City announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Lauren Elizabeth Morrissey, to Skyler Brewer Burks, son of Amy Burks of Madison and Steve Burks of Brandon.
Miss Morrissey is the granddaughter of Larry Edward and Judy Yeoman Vail of Greenwood, Judy Williams Morrissey of Vicksburg and the late Michael Thomas Morrissey Jr. and Edwin L. Boren of Vicksburg and the late Florence Murphy Boren.
Mr. Burks is the grandson of Jimmy and Fran Brewer of Greenwood Springs and Johnnie Faye Spivey of Hatley and the late Joe and Mary Burks and the late Linda Riggan.
Lauren is a Manchester Academy graduate and earned her esthetician license from the Mississippi Institute of Aesthetics, Nails and Cosmetology. She currently serves as a medical esthetician for Dr. Micah Walker at Fountains Medical Weight Loss in Madison and is an esthetician at Molly & Co. in Flora.
Skyler is a graduate of Germantown High School and earned his bachelor’s degree in homeland security from Mississippi College. He is a police officer at the Madison Police Department.
The couple will be married on May 15 at the bride’s great-grandparents’ former home, Grey Oaks Plantation in Vicksburg.
Wedding registries are available at Downtown Marketplace in Yazoo City, Mississippi Gift Co. in Greenwood and at Amazon.com.
