We have a few weeks of school under our belts, and things are going remarkably well. I will be honest and say that I spent a few sleepless nights wondering what a typical day of school would be like with all the changes in our lives. I also don’t really remember what a typical, normal day is like.
My students have been great about following new rules, hand sanitizing and wearing face masks. In fact, they seem to be better than some adults I have run across. I have seen things on the internet about people refusing to wear face masks and making quite a scene in some places of business. I really don’t like being told what to do — you can confirm this with Mama and my husband — but we have to do what the law states and also do what we can to help stop the spread of the virus.
We have even become accustomed to the temperature check each morning. Students wait patiently in the vehicle until we can get to them and give them a temperature check. Thanks also to the folks who are dropping them off for their patience as well. Some mornings it seems as if everyone arrives at the same time!
One thing my students really enjoy is being able to keep a bottle of water with them at their desks. I had anticipated this being a problem, but I was wrong. It keeps down on hall traffic, and the water fountains have been shut off. One of my favorite times of the day is right after recess when they come inside to a cool room and their bottles of water. They have a quick “mask break” while we read together. It seems to set the mood to finish out our day.
As I said, I don’t like wearing a face mask but I do wear it. Keep this in mind while wearing your masks:
“Treat Your Face Mask Like You Do Your Underwear”
• Do not share it.
• Change it daily.
• Make sure it is clean.
• Do not borrow or lend it.
• Make sure it fits snug but not too tight.
Have a safe and healthy week. Thanks for reading.
BBQ BLACK-EYED PEAS
¾ cup ketchup
¾ cup barbecue sauce
1½ tablespoons yellow mustard
1½ tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
¼ cup brown sugar
1 teaspoon onion powder
¼ teaspoon garlic powder
Salt and pepper to taste
4 (15-ounce) cans black-eyed peas, drained and rinsed
8 slices bacon (for top of the casserole)
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Mix all ingredients together, and pour into dish. Top with bacon. Bake uncovered for 45 to 50 minutes.
LEMON BLUEBERRY BREAD
1½ cups plus 1 tablespoon flour, divided
2 teaspoons baking powder
½ teaspoon salt
3 eggs
1 cup sugar
1 cup (8-ounce) sour cream
½ cup oil
1 teaspoon lemon zest
½ teaspoon vanilla
1 cup blueberries
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Combine 1½ cups flour, baking powder and salt in a large bowl. Whisk eggs, sugar, sour cream, oil, lemon zest and vanilla until blended. Add to dry ingredients. Toss blueberries with remaining 1 tablespoon flour. Stir gently into the batter. Pour into a greased and floured 9-by-5-inch loaf pan. Bake for an hour and 15 minutes or until toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Cool for 10 minutes in pan, and remove to a wire rack to cool completely.
SEASHELL PASTA SALAD
1 (12-ounce) package large shell pasta, cooked, rinsed in cool water and drained
1 (28-ounce) can petite chopped tomatoes, drained
2 carrots, sliced
½ red bell pepper, cubed
½ green bell pepper, cubed
1/3 cup sliced green onions
1 (2.25-ounce) can sliced black olives, drained
¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese
1 (10-ounce) package sliced pepperoni
Salt and pepper to taste
1 cup Italian salad dressing
Combine all ingredients, with the salad dressing. Add salt and pepper last. Toss gently to combine. Cover and refrigerate before serving.
• Contact Lee Ann Flemming at lafkitchen@hughes.net.
