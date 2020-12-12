Tracy Robertson can remember the fragrant scent of a live Christmas tree wafting through her home as a child and the excitement it brought.
“I’ve always enjoyed Christmas. I’ve always enjoyed the decorations and the lights, and I remember from a very young age always getting a Christmas tree. We didn’t always have a live Christmas tree, but when we did the smell was just fantastic,” she said. “I just remember I was always the one so ready to decorate it, and decorate the house and put the lights up and all that fun stuff.”
Robertson will soon be spreading holiday cheer to many in the area when her Christmas tree farm, Cedar Bluff Farm, opens to the public next year. She’s been working on growing the Carroll County farm for the past three years.
“My original plan was to have them ready by next year,” she said. “I have not been able to put a lot of fertilizer on them; otherwise, I might’ve had some that could have been ready this year, but I’m just sticking with my original plan. They’ll be ready next year.”
Cedar Bluff Farm is located on her family’s land off County Road 23 near the Black Hawk and Coila area. She’s currently growing about 400 Christmas trees.
Robertson began looking into her new farming endeavor after the longtime Carroll County E.L.K. Christmas Tree Farm closed.
“I got to checking into it and found out that this is something that I could do to have on the weekends,” she said. “Then, when I get older and retire, it’s something I can continue on with, and it’s something I can build with — so not just Christmas trees but adding onto the family atmosphere of Christmas.”
Robertson, who is an agriculture and natural resources and 4-H agent at the Carroll County MSU Extension Service Office, looked up information about Christmas tree farming offered by the Extension.
“We are research-based. We have a lot of specialists in different fields,” she said. “By going through the Extension and talking to people, I found some publications on our website about Christmas trees and that kind of led me to the Southern Christmas Tree Association.”
The Southern Christmas Tree Association is an organization of Christmas tree growers in Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi that assists growers in the production and marketing of real Christmas trees for consumers.
Through the association, Robertson said she was able to network with producers who have years of experience and knowledge of Christmas tree farming.
She also talked to Mississippi State Extension forestry specialists, who came out and looked at her property before she began planting.
Some work had to go into preparing the property.
“It was old farm land that had kind of grown up,” she said.
Robertson, who is a Rankin County native, said her grandmother used to grow row crops on the land including peas, which she remembers having to help pick as a child when she visited.
Because the land had not been managed in a while, several locust trees and gum trees had sprouted up. So her next step was to clear the land.
“It’s been a process,” she said. “It took an entire summer just doing it part time, because I have my full time job.”
Then, she purchased plants from a grower in south Louisiana, rented an auger and began planting 200 trees.
“A lot of times, when we think about Christmas trees, we think about the trees that we buy from Christmas tree lots, and those are actually bought from farther up north, like North Carolina, and they are more prone to be firs, whereas we grow a lot of cypress trees and cedar trees, so we have several different varieties of cypress,” Robertson said. “The first ones I planted were already 3 feet high, and the next year I planted them they were much smaller, about 2 feet high.”
There’s a lot of upkeep involved in maintaining a Christmas tree farm.
“Throughout the growing season, we have to watch out for a lot of different types of fungus. We apply different fungicides, and we have to mow,” she said.
Robertson also has to check the trees for bagworms, and there’s a lot trimming involved.
“You have to go ahead and start shaping them early,” she said.
To get the trees in the traditional Christmas tree shape, she has to start trimming when she first plants the trees.
“Some of my trees are tall enough that some producers trim twice a year, and it actually has an effect on the branches,” she said. “Trimming makes the branches a little sturdier. Some actually trim a few more times a year than twice.”
And like with any plant in the ground, Robertson said, “the soil provides a lot of nutrition, so we have to make sure our soil is up to par for the Christmas trees.”
While working on the tree farm, Robertson said she looks at the trees — from the biggest to the smallest — and sometimes thinks about next year’s holiday season when people will drive up and go out and select their Christmas trees.
“Being in the area that we are, we have a lot of deer, and deer like to rub down small trees with their antlers. So they’ve kind of really messed up several of my trees, but I’m keeping them,” she said. “I’m seeing what they do, because I’m thinking that might be somebody’s tree. They might like that.”
What she’s looking forward to the most is providing families with cheerful Christmas memories they’ll always cherish.
“I want them to have that experience of bringing the family out and choosing their tree and cutting it down,” she said. “That’s exciting, and it’s fun to see kids get to do that and find their perfect Christmas tree.”
