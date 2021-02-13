Break out your beads, and grab a bite of king cake — Mardi Gras time is near!
Mardi Gras is French for Fat Tuesday. In New Orleans, this day usually includes parties, parades and many annual food delicacies and delights.
The celebration resembles traditions that go back thousands of years to ancient Roman times. Traditions have changed over the years, culminating in what the celebration is today.
In the past, approximately 1.4 million visitors have taken to the streets of New Orleans on Fat Tuesday to participate in the iconic parades and festivities. This year, because of COVID-19, New Orleans has officially canceled all parades.
If you can’t make it to the Big Easy, bring a little New Orleans cuisine to your home or workplace. I have a few Mardi Gras inspired recipes for you to try. Thanks for reading.
SLOW COOKER CAJUN POTATO SOUP
1½ pounds smoked sausage, sliced
1 (32-ounce) bag frozen shredded hash browns
3 (15-ounce) cans chicken broth
1 can cream of chicken soup
2 tablespoons minced onion flakes
3 tablespoons Cajun/Creole seasoning
1 teaspoon pepper
1 teaspoon salt
1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese
In a large skillet, cook sausage until brown; add to slow cooker. Add everything else, except cream cheese, to the slow cooker and cook for 8 to 10 hours on low. About 15 minutes before serving, add cream cheese and stir until melted and thoroughly combined.
CAJUN DIRTY RICE CASSEROLE
1 pound smoked sausage, chopped
1 (8-ounce) box Zatarain’s dirty rice
2 cups cooked, chopped chicken
1 can cream of chicken soup
1 cup sour cream
1 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
1 (2.8-ounce) can french fried onions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly spray a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with nonstick spray. In a large skillet, cook smoked sausage until it starts to brown. Add dirty rice mix, and the amount of water called for on the package. Prepare rice according to directions. Remove from heat, and stir in cooked chicken, cream of chicken soup, sour cream and Parmesan cheese. Spread into prepared dish. Top with onions, and bake uncovered for 30 minutes or until bubbly and heated throughout.
KING CAKE EARTHQUAKE CAKE
1 cup chopped pecans
1 box yellow cake mix, plus ingredients to make cake
1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened
½ cup butter, softened
4 cups powdered sugar, divided
2 teaspoons cinnamon
1 teaspoon vanilla
¼ teaspoon salt
3-4 tablespoons milk
Yellow, purple and green sugar
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly spray a 9-by13-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Sprinkle chopped pecans in bottom of pan. Prepare cake mix according to package directions. Pour over pecans. In a large bowl, mix cream cheese and butter. Add in 2½ cups powdered sugar, cinnamon, vanilla and salt, and mix until smooth. Spoon this mixture over the batter. Bake for 40 to 45 minutes. Remove from oven, and cool completely. Whisk together the remaining 1½ cups of powdered sugar with milk. Pour over cooled cake, and sprinkle with sugars.
NEW ORLEANS HURRICANE
1½ ounces light rum
1½ ounces dark rum
¼ cup passion fruit juice
1 ounce orange juice
1 ounce fresh lime juice
2 teaspoons simple syrup
1 teaspoon grenadine
Ice
Pour ingredients into a cocktail shaker with ice. Mix and strain into glasses. Garnish with cherries and orange slices.
