Mr. and Mrs. Edgar Barry Cannon Jr. of Minter City announce the engagement and upcoming marriage of their daughter, Miss Molly Lyn Cannon, to Mr. Dalton James Brown of Eupora.
The prospective bridegroom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. James Lafayette Brown Jr. of Eupora. He is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Jessie Harold Chandler and Mr. and Mrs. James Lafayette Brown, all of Eupora.
The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Leonard McNeil Pegues of Tupelo and Mrs. Edgar Barry Cannon of Minter City and the late Mr. Cannon.
Miss Cannon is a 2014 graduate of Pillow Academy and a 2018 graduate of Mississippi State University. She is currently working on a master’s degree in education.
Mr. Brown is a 2017 graduate of East Webster High School, where he was valedictorian.
The couple will exchange vows at 3 p.m. on Nov. 7. The ceremony and reception will be held at Brown Farms in Eupora. The Rev. Jamie Brown and the Rev. Sam Ivy will officiate.
