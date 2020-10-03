Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Lynn Turner announce the engagement and upcoming marriage of their daughter, Shiloh Elizabeth Turner, to Justin Lee Mowdy of Canton, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Jimmy Lee Mowdy of Canton.
The bride-elect is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. D. Wilson Turner and the late Selma Thorn.
Shiloh is a 2010 honors graduate of Carroll Academy. She attended Holmes Community College in Goodman, where she earned an Associate of Arts degree in 2013. She is employed at BankPlus of Flora.
The prospective bridegroom is the grandson of Winnie Grace Winstead and the late Willie “Buddy” Winstead and the late Birdie Mae and H.M. Mowdy.
Justin is a 2011 graduate of Canton Academy. He attended Holmes Community College in Goodman, where he studied welding and cutting technology. He is employed at Canton Municipal Utilities in Canton
The couple will exchange vows at 4 p.m. on Nov. 14 at New Shiloh Baptist Church in Black Hawk. The reception will follow at the Coxburg Community Center in Lexington. Friends and relatives of the couple are invited.
