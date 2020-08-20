Foundation distributes free masks

The Fannie Lou Hamer Cancer Foundation is continuing its efforts of distributing free face masks to residents throughout the Mississippi Delta.
The project, organized by the foundation’s founder and president Freddie White-Johnson, provides Delta residents with a pack of five reusable face masks to help decrease the spread of the novel coronavirus.
This past weekend, the foundation’s team traveled to Quitman County, where they distributed more than 2,250 free face masks to community members in Marks.
The organization also recently distributed a total of 2,500 masks in Sunflower, Humphreys, Bolivar, Montgomery and Carroll counties. The foundation plans to visit Washington, Yazoo, Coahoma, Holmes and Tallahatchie counties in the upcoming weeks.
In addition to its mission to eradicate cancer in the Delta and beyond through education and prevention, White-Johnson said the nonprofit organization saw the need to also address COVID-19, which is affecting vulnerable populations at greater rates.
“Like cancer, COVID-19 is disproportionately affecting minorities and vulnerable populations, particularly in underserved, rural areas like the Mississippi Delta, where access to health care is limited,” said White-Johnson.
Data from the Mississippi State Department of Health indicates that counties in the Mississippi Delta have some of the highest numbers of reported COVID-19 cases per capita in the state. A Health Department report from Aug. 17 shows that 52.4% of COVID cases and 50% of COVID deaths in the state were African American, despite making up just 37.8% of the state’s population, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
“Something as simple as wearing a face mask can greatly reduce the risk of contracting COVID-19, so we wanted to ensure that the proper PPE (personal protective equipment) is available to those who need it most,” said White-Johnson. “We appreciate our sponsors and volunteers for their help in making this project a success.”
The foundation’s mask distribution was made possible through partnerships with the Mississippi Network for Cancer Control and Prevention at the University of Southern Mississippi, the Mississippi State Department of Health in collaboration with state Sen. Robert Jackson of Marks; the Greenwood Community and Recreation Center; Drs. Aaron & Ollye Shirley Foundation; Littleton Law Office; and Locust Grove Missionary Baptist Church of Greenwood.
“We are our brothers’ and sisters’ keepers,” said White-Johnson. “Together, we are fighting to save lives throughout the Mississippi Delta.”
To learn more or to support the work of the Fannie Lou Hamer Cancer Foundation, visit www.flhcf.com.
