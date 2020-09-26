Jessica Bounds of Brighton, Tennessee, announces the engagement and upcoming marriage of her daughter, Lakin Nichole Battaglia of Vicksburg, to Warren Reed Williams of Vicksburg, the son of Jay and Anita Williams of North Carrollton.
The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Ira and Joan Strickland of Coila.
The prospective bridegroom is the grandson of Katharine Williams of North Carrollton and the late J.B. Williams Jr. and Billy Reed of North Carrollton and the late Angeline Reed.
Miss Battaglia is a 2015 graduate of Carroll Academy, where she was Student Council treasurer, and a 2019 graduate of Mississippi State University, where she was a Stephen D. Lee Scholar and a member of the Psi Chi national honor society. She is employed at Beechwood Elementary School in Vicksburg as a fourth grade math teacher.
Mr. Williams is a 2016 graduate of Carroll Academy, where he was valedictorian and served as Student Council president, and a 2020 graduate of Mississippi State University, where he was the hardware team lead for SeCon Robotics.
He is employed at the Engineer Research and Development Center in Vicksburg as a research engineer.
The couple will exchange vows at 5 p.m. Oct. 10 at The Venue at the Bakery Building in Hattiesburg. The Rev. Walton Jones will officiate.
A reception will follow at The Venue at the Bakery Building.
