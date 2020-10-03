Church members salute pastor, first lady

In observance of Pastor Appreciation and Recognition Month, the members of Strangers’ Home Missionary Baptist Church salute the Rev. Dr. Kerrick Nevels and his wife, first lady Tina Nevels, for their “tireless services rendered to the church and community.”
The members say it was “by divine providence” that Nevels and his family were directed to shepherd the members of Strangers’ Home and Brooklyn Chapel Churches.”
Although the members are unable to physically assemble because of COVID-19, the Nevelses continue to provide spiritual support through weekly Sunday sermons and Bible studies on Zoom, evening prayer, daily inspirational text messages, Sunday school demonstrations and Mission meetings through telecommunications.
“Nevels has labors above and beyond the call of duty as a God-fearing man, teaching, preaching and serving with a vision to save the lost. He is a servant who takes no credit for what he does,” the church officers and members said in a statement. “We honor this great man of God with much love and adoration for his excellent and selfless service to God, his family and our church family. He is dedicated to discipleship, teaching and is compassionate about saving lost souls. He has a profound interest in the success and well-being of young people in the church and community.”
Nevels’ Christian foundation was formed at Brooklyn Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, under the pastorate of the late Rev. Robert L. Ingram. Nevels had a love for work devoted to God and for many years served as church musician, youth leader and youth Sunday school teacher. He has served abroad, sharing the gospel and distributing supplies to various neighborhoods in Saltillo, Mexico, as part of a youth mission trip. He also served as a mentor for the National Guard Youth Challenge Program and Big Brothers Big Sisters of America.
Realizing a higher calling upon his life, Nevels received and accepted his calling to the preaching ministry in October 2005. He was licensed to preach and teach the gospel in September 2007 and was ordained into the preaching ministry on May 12, 2013.
Nevels has years of experience in pastoral ministry, having served as assistant pastor at New Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church (2013) and pastor of Brooklyn Chapel M.B. Church (2014-present) and Strangers’ Home M.B. Church (2017-present).
Nevels is the son of retired assistant police chief Huntley Nevels and Barbara Nevels, and the grandson of the late Deacon R.H. and Modena Hicks and Hattie Williams and Hunley Leach.
A native of Greenwood and a 1997 graduate of Greenwood High School, he furthered his education at Rust College, graduating summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in biology and a Bachelor of Science degree in general science education. He realized his passion for education and decided to return to his hometown after graduation to serve as a science teacher in the Leflore County School District.
Nevels went on to the University of Maryland, Baltimore to pursue cancer-related research, and in 2012 obtained his doctorate degree in research science. While there, he was inducted into Rho Chi Society, the academic Honor Society in pharmacy. He previously served as assistant professor of chemistry and biology at William Carey University in Hattiesburg. He now serves an adjunct professor in the Science Department at Mississippi Valley State University.
Nevels and his wife have four children, Kaeley Brielle, Kerrick Javon II, Keira Elise and Khristian Micah. He also has two godsons: Immanuel and Jeremiah Petties.
“We pray God’s continued blessings upon the Nevels family as they continue to spread the good news of the gospel of Jesus Christ,” said the officers and members of Strangers’ Home Missionary Baptist Church.
