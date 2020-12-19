When eggnog hits the dairy section of the grocery store, you know that Christmas is on its way.
Eggnog is considered to be a very Southern drink. In the early days of the United States, the Northern states considered celebrating with eggnog a sign of unchristian-like decadence. In the South, eggnog was a staple of everyone’s Christmas celebration.
Eggnog dates back to medieval times. Most historians believe it originated from a drink called “posset” — a hot, milky, ale drink. Colonists referred to rum as grog. Bartenders served rum in small wooden carved mugs called “noggins.” The drink eventually became egg-n-grog and over time became eggnog.
George and Martha Washington were famous for their White House parties during his presidency. His Christmas celebrations would last for days. After reading his recipe for eggnog, I could see why. Nobody was able to go home! His recipe for 3 quarts of eggnog: 1 pint of brandy, ½ pint rye whiskey, ½ pint rum, ½ pint sherry wine, 12 eggs, 12 tablespoons of sugar, 1 quart milk and 1 quart heavy cream. There was a footnote that said to let sit in refrigerator for three days before serving and be sure to taste frequently.
National Eggnog Day is Dec. 24. Eggnog can be served with your favorite spirits, or it can be nonalcoholic. Treat your family to a glass of eggnog or a dish made with eggnog on Christmas Eve. I hope you will give these a try. Merry Christmas to all of you. Have a safe and happy holiday. Thanks for reading.
CLASSIC EGGNOG
2 cups milk
½ teaspoon cinnamon
½ teaspoon nutmeg
½ teaspoon vanilla extract
6 large egg yolks
½ cup sugar
1 cup heavy cream
1 cup bourbon or rum
Whipped cream for serving
In a small saucepan over low heat, combine milk, cinnamon, nutmeg and vanilla. Slowly bring to a boil. In a large bowl, whisk egg yolks with sugar. Slowly add hot milk mixture to egg yolks in batches to temper the eggs and whisk until combined. Return mixture to saucepan, and cook over medium heat until slightly thick and coats the back of a spoon, but does not boil. Remove from heat, and stir in heavy cream. Add bourbon or rum. Refrigerate until served. Garnish with whipped cream.
EGGNOG COOKIES
2¼ cups flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
½ teaspoon cinnamon
½ teaspoon nutmeg
1¼ cups sugar
¾ cup (1½ sticks) butter
½ cup eggnog
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 large egg yolks
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a small bowl, whisk dry ingredients together. In a large bowl, mix the butter and sugar. Add the remaining ingredients together, and beat until smooth. Mix in the dry ingredients. Drop by tablespoons onto a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper about 1 inch apart. Sprinkle with additional nutmeg. Bake for 15 minutes or until bottoms turn light brown. Transfer to wire racks to cool.
EGGNOG POKE CAKE
Butter
4 eggs
¾ cup sugar
¼ cup rum
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 cup flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
½ teaspoon salt
1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk
1½ cups eggnog
3 tablespoons rum
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Coat an 11-by-7-inch baking dish with butter. Beat eggs in a bowl. Add sugar, and mix until creamy. Add rum and vanilla extract. Add flour, baking powder and salt, and mix until combined. Don’t overbeat, and pour into prepared dish. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes until toothpick inserted into center comes out clean. Allow to cool. Combine sweetened condensed milk, eggnog and rum in a bowl until well combined. Poke holes in the cake with a toothpick or skewer. Slowly pour sauce over cake, and cover with foil and refrigerate until sauce is absorbed. Serve cake with whipped cream topped with cinnamon.
