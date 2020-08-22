Having watched a lot of television over the past few months, I began to really take notice of some of the commercials. I wondered how much influence advertisements have on our purchasing certain brands.
We all have our favorites when it comes to certain items. Some of those things we purchase might be because of what we were accustomed to growing up — what did Mama buy?
After Steve and I first married, I bought Hunt’s ketchup instead of Heinz. Well, I thought my husband was going to have a stroke. He said that was the worst ketchup he had ever tasted. So, now I never buy anything but Heinz ketchup. It is a small thing to keep the man I love happy!
I grew up with Blue Plate mayonnaise, so that is what I bought until I tried Hellmann’s. I thought it was better, so I changed brands. Mama was at my house one day and asked what in the world I was doing buying Hellmann’s mayonnaise. It was if I had turned on the family. When my sister moved to San Francisco, she couldn’t find Blue Plate. Mama would send her a “care package” of a homemade pound cake and jars of mayonnaise.
I have several websites that I like to visit for looking at recipes. Oftentimes, the author will make a note of the brand of an ingredient being used. I have also seen a comment of not substituting another brand for what the recipe calls for.
I often find myself comparing prices when it comes to a brand that is associated with a certain store. Is it going to be up to the quality that I am looking for? Sometimes I will give it a go. I have also found that I like some store brands better than the name brands that I have bought in the past.
Research shows that certain colors of products increases sales. Colors often stir emotions in consumers. Companies use this knowledge in their campaigns to package and sell their products.
• Red is the most attention-getting and represents power.
• Blue is trustworthy.
• Pink is soft and feminine to attract the young female demographic.
• Yellow is powerful and exudes confidence.
• Green is versatile, warm and inviting. It is also the color of money, health and the environment.
• Purple is the color of royalty.
• Gold is elegant and prestigious.
• Orange is energetic and attention-getting.
• Brown is earthy, comforting, safe and dependable.
• Black is versatile, modern and traditional.
Colors and symbols are etched in our brains when it comes to certain brands. The following are the top 10 most recognizable brands worldwide.
1. Apple
2. Google
3. Amazon
4. Microsoft
5. Coca-Cola
6. Samsung
7. Toyota
8. Mercedes-Benz
9. McDonald’s
10. Disney
Whatever brands you choose for today’s recipes, I hope you will give them a try. Thanks for reading.
SPINACH ARTICHOKE CHICKEN CASSEROLE
4 cups cooked chicken, chopped or shredded
1 (9-ounce) package frozen spinach, thawed and well drained
1 (14-ounce) can artichoke hearts (plain, not marinated), chopped
1 (8-ounce) cream cheese, softened
1 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1½ cups grated Mozzarella cheese
2/3 cup sour cream
½ cup heavy cream
¼ cup mayonnaise
3 cloves minced garlic
Salt and pepper to taste
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a large bowl, mix the cream cheese, sour cream, heavy cream, mayonnaise, garlic, salt and pepper. Add the rest of the ingredients, except for the Mozzarella cheese, and combine. Pour into a greased 9-by-12-inch baking dish that has been sprayed with nonstick cooking spray. Bake for 20 minutes. Top with cheese, and bake for another 10 to 15 minutes, until cheese melts. Allow to cool slightly before serving.
(I tried this recipe last week. Like we say at my house, it’s a keeper.)
ITALIAN CREAM CHEESE STUFFED CELERY
6-7 stalks of celery
1 (8-ounce) cream cheese
1 (0.7-ounce) package Italian dressing mix
½ cup mayonnaise
1 cup shredded Mozzarella cheese
Cut each celery stalk into three pieces, and set aside. Combine cream cheese, dressing mix, mayonnaise and Mozzarella cheese. Stuff celery with cream cheese mixture. Garnish with paprika, and refrigerate before serving.
(This makes a great appetizer or an addition to any meal.)
BBQ PORK DIP
2 cups cooked pork, chopped
1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened
¾ cup barbecue sauce
¼ cup ranch dressing
¼ cup sour cream
1½ cups shredded cheddar cheese
1 green onion, chopped
In a mixing bowl, combine pork, cream cheese, sour cream, ranch dressing, barbecue sauce and 1 cup of cheese. Spread mixture into a baking dish that has been sprayed with Pam cooking spray. Top the dip with chopped green onion and remaining cheese. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Serve with Fritos or Scoops.
(This can be made in advance and refrigerated until time for baking. Let dip come to room temperature before baking.)
• Contact Lee Ann Flemming at lafkitchen@hughes.net.
