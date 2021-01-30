Greenwood, MS (38930)

Today

Cloudy skies early, then windy with a few showers later in the day. High 64F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with periods of rain early. Partial clearing late. Low 51F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.