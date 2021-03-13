Mr. and Mrs. Timothy Sullivan of Ripley announce the engagement and upcoming marriage of their daughter, Abigail Lynn Sullivan of Ripley, to Bryan Alden Thornhill of Greenwood.
The prospective bridegroom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Bryan Thornhill of Greenwood. He is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. James Thornhill and the late Mr. Taylor and Mrs. Jo Taylor.
The bride-elect is the grand-daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Wooley of Ripley and the late Joseph Sullivan and Marian Sullivan of Memphis.
Miss Sullivan is a 2014 graduate of Ripley High School. In 2018, she graduated from the Mississippi University for Women with a bachelor’s degree in nursing. Before attending MUW, she attended Mississippi State University, where she was a member of the Delta Lambda chapter of Delta Gamma Sorority.
Miss Sullivan is a second-year pediatric nurse practitioner student at University of Mississippi Medical Center.
Mr. Thornhill is a 2011 graduate of Pillow Academy and a 2015 graduate of Mississippi State University. At MSU, he received a bachelor’s degree in public relations and was a member of the Mississippi Theta chapter of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity.
The couple will exchange vows on April 10 at The Mill at Plein Air in Taylor, with a reception to follow.
The ceremony will be officiated by Michael Shelton of Paynes Chapel United Methodist Church of Ripley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.