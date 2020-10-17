Sheri Emison of Memphis, Tennessee, announces the engagement and upcoming marriage of her daughter, Victoria Elizabeth Emison, to Christopher Maxwell Stanford of Coldwater. The bride-elect is also the daughter of the late Erich Emison.
The prospective bridegroom is the son of James and Jessica Stanford of Coldwater. He is the grandson of Laverne Stanford of Carrollton and the late Harmon E. Stanford and Libby West of Millington, Tennessee, and the late Alton West.
Miss Emison is the granddaughter of Virginia Emison of Memphis and Jim and Pat Winters of Dayton, Ohio.
She received a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from the University of Memphis. She is employed as a travel nurse.
Mr. Stanford attended the University of Mississippi and received an associate’s degree in nursing from Northwest Mississippi Community College. He is employed as a travel nurse.
The couple will exchange vows at 5 p.m. on Oct. 31 at Mallard’s Croft in Byhalia. The Rev. Brett Capaci will officiate.
A reception will follow at Mallard’s Croft.
