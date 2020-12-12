I love homemade soup. I could make a big pot of soup on the weekend and have a bowl every night for supper. My sweet husband, who never ever complains about meals, does not have the same feeling. He likes a bowl of soup, but then he is done. Thank goodness most soups freeze well.
I enjoy being at home and starting a pot of vegetable soup on the stove early in the morning and enjoying the aroma of that delicious concoction as I go about my day. The Crock-Pot is also a wonderful way to start a soup and cook all day whether you are at home or not.
Americans eat 10 billion bowls of soup a year. Twice as many women eat soup as men. Ninety-nine percent of all Americans buy canned soups, which leads to a $5 billions soup industry.
The red and white Campbell’s soup can that Andy Warhol made famous has always piqued my curiosity. When I think of a can of soup, that is the first thing that comes to mind. Warhol claimed that he had a bowl of soup for lunch every day for 20 years. Now that is a soup lover!
Accompaniments for soup can also be a delicious addition to your meal. A hot buttered wedge of cornbread, grilled cheese sandwich or toasted buttered saltine crackers are all great additions to your soup supper.
It is funny how I never think about a bowl of soup when the weather outside is hot. When there is a chill in the air, my taste buds turn to soup.
Today, I have several quick and easy soup recipes. I hope you will give them a try. Thanks for reading.
EASY 6-CAN CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP
1 (15-ounce) can whole-kernel corn, drained
2 (15-ounce) cans chicken broth
1 (10-ounce) can whole chunk chicken
1 (15-ounce) can black beans, rinsed and drained
1 (10-ounce) can Ro-Tel tomatoes
Mix all ingredients in a large saucepan, and simmer over medium heat until chicken is heated through.
JAN JAN’S BROCOLLI CHEESE SOUP
2 (10-ounce) packages frozen, chopped broccoli, slightly thawed
3 cans cream of mushroom soup
1 (16-ounce) Mexican Velveeta cheese
3 soup cans water
1 teaspoon Accent seasoning
Combine all ingredients in a large saucepan. Cook on low heat for an hour. Top with grated cheese and croutons.
TACO VEGETABLE SOUP
1 pound ground beef, browned and drained
1 (1-ounce) package taco seasoning mix
3 cups frozen mixed vegetables
4 cups beef broth
1 (15-ounce) can creamed corn
1 (10-ounce) can Ro-Tel tomatoes
1 (15-ounce) can stewed tomatoes
Salt and pepper to taste
1 cup instant brown rice
Mix all ingredients, except for brown rice. Bring to a boil in a large stew pot; reduce heat, cover and simmer for 15 minutes. Add instant brown rice, cover and continue to cook for an additional 10 minutes.
• Contact Lee Ann Flemming at lafkitchen@hughes.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.