Download a map of the Roy Martin in Reverse drive-through Christmas parade route at bit.ly/3mGluku. Each parade entry and its location can be found on the map.
Those who want to view the parade can print out the entries map or download it to a smartphone or other device and drive throughout Greenwood from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday to view all of the 35 parade entries this year.
Some of the entries include floats, large inflatables, PAW Patrol mascots, musicians and performing groups, a dance team, area schools’ royal courts, Santa Claus and more.
A fireworks show will be held at 7 p.m. between the two Veterans and Keesler bridges on the Yazoo River.
Attendees are encouraged to stay in their vehicles and watch the show and not gather in crowds. Pedestrian traffic will not be permitted.
The annual Christmas parade is held by the Greenwood-Leflore County Chamber of Commerce, and the fireworks show is sponsored by the Greenwood Convention and Visitors Bureau.
