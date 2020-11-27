Tuesday, December 1
Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School Board will meet. When: 5 p.m. Where: Educational Services Building, 1901 U.S. 82 W. Details: For public viewing, visit the district’s website at www.glcsd.org and click on District Live Stream under the District tab.
Thursday, December 3
Leflore County and Carroll County MSU Extension Service Offices will hold a Quick Bites program “Traditions,” which will be presented by Lynette McDougald, instructor of Plant & Soil Sciences. When: Noon. Where: Leflore County MSU Extension Service Office, 309 W. Market St., Greenwood; Carroll County MSU Extension Service Office, 105B Washington St., Carrollton. Details: The program will focus on creations made with locally collected materials, involving young and old collaborations, and reviving old ornaments. To register on Zoom, visit msuext.ms/qb2020-12-03. To register to attend at the Leflore County office, call 453-6803. To register to attend at the Carroll County office, call 237-6926.
Monday, December 7
Keesler-Hamrick-Gillespie American Legion Post 29 will meet. When: 5:30 p.m. Where: East Claiborne Avenue. Details: The entertainment will be provided by Wilton Neal. The meal will include catfish, hushpuppies, fries, cole slaw, dessert and ice tea. The Legionnaire of the Year and perfect attendance awards will be presented. The meeting is open to members and their guests only.
Thursday, December 10
Leflore County and Carroll County MSU Extension Service Offices will hold a Quick Bites program “Making Digital Memories.” When: Noon. Where: Leflore County MSU Extension Service Office, 309 W. Market St., Greenwood; Carroll County MSU Extension Service Office, 105B Washington St., Carrollton. Details: Dr. Mariah Morgan, assistant Extension professor at the Center for Technology Outreach, will share basic to advanced tips on uploading photos from your phone, photo storage, printing photos and online products for making digital memories to share with family and friends. To register on Zoom, visit msuext.ms/qb2020-12-10. To register to attend at the Leflore County office, call 453-6803. To register to attend at the Carroll County office, call 237-6926.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.