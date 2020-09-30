Wednesday, September 30
Greenwood Voters League will meet. When: 5 p.m. Where: Outside of the Elks Hall, 106 E. Scott St. Details: The speaker will be Percy L. Lynchard, candidate for Supreme Court Justice District 3 (Northern). Those attending are asked to wear face masks.
Saturday, October 3
A Food Box Giveaway will be held. When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Where: Abundant Life Church, 1606 Leflore Ave. Details: Abundant Life Church will be handing out free food boxes to the public. The boxes will include fresh vegetables, dairy and meat. No paperwork is required. Those attending should enter from Leflore Avenue and follow the signs for loading on Ninth Street.
Monday, October 5
The Browning Progressive Civic League is sponsoring a drive-by voter registration drive until Oct. 5. Details: Any individual who is interested in completing a voter registration application to be eligible to vote in all (local and presidential) 2020 elections can call Niqua Graham-Brooks, president of the Browning Progressive Civic League, at 392-1055. The deadline for applications to be completed is 5 p.m. Oct. 5.
Keesler-Hamrick-Gillespie American Legion Post 29’s October meeting has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Thursday, October 8
Leflore County MSU Extension Service Office will hold Quick Bites program “October: The Colors of Fall.” When: Noon. Details: Lynette McDougald, instructor of Plant & Soil Sciences, will share some fall floral designs. To view on Zoom at the county office, call 453-6803 to register. Space is limited.
Monday, October 19
The Salvation Army will hold registration for the 2020 Angel Tree and Adopt-A-Family Christmas assistance programs Oct. 19-23. When: 10 a.m.- noon and 1-4:30 p.m. Where: At The Salvation Army’s thrift store, 214 Mississippi 7 S. Details: Residents from Leflore, Grenada and Holmes counties can complete applications for Christmas assistance. Low-income families with children ages 0-12 years old and senior citizens who are 60 and older are eligible to apply. Applicants are required to bring photo identification, birth certificate/shot record for each child, current utility bill and proof of income. Applications will be by appointment only. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Capt. Keisha McMullin, Greenwood corps officer, at 455-9679.
Thursday, October 22
Leflore County MSU Extension Service Office will hold Quick Bites program “The Mississippi Women for Agriculture Scholarship Program.” When: Noon. Details: Sandra Berryhill Alesich, president of Mississippi Women for Agriculture, will present a program on how the organization has supported students in the past and how students can apply. To view on Zoom at the county office, call 453-6803 to register. Space is limited.
Altrusa International of Greenwood will hold a meet and greet for those who are interested in learning more about the club. When: Noon. Where: The Crystal Grill. Details: Women who would like to attend and find out more information about becoming a member are welcome to attend. To RSVP, call 732-642-9636.
Thursday, October 29
Leflore County MSU Extension Service Office will hold Quick Bites program “Easy Slow Cooker Meals You Can Prep in 30 Minutes or Less.” When: Noon. Details: Natasha Haynes, Extension agent IV of Rankin County, will present a program on preparing easy-to-make slow cooker meals, with only 30 minutes of prep or less. To view on Zoom at the county office, call 453-6803 to register. Space is limited.
