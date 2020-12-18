Saturday, December 19
Annual Audubon Sidon Christmas Bird Count will be held. When: 5:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Where: The home of Philip Barbour, 28534 County Road 511, Sidon. Details: There will be no in-person activities this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. For more information, contact Philip Barbour at 458-2989 or pjbarbour1@gmail.com.
The Browning Progressive Civic League will host a Christmas toy giveaway. When: 10 a.m. Where: Robert Moore building, Carrollton Avenue. Details: The toy giveaway is for children ages 18 months to 5 years old and is being sponsored by the Browning Progressive Civic League and the family of George and Mary Graham. Niqua Graham-Brooks serves as president of the Browning Progressive Civic League.
Phyllis Wheatley Order of Eastern Star No. 12 will host a contactless drive-through toy giveaway. When: 10 a.m.-noon. Where: At the Masonic building, South Jackson Street, Carrollton.
Monday, December 21
Our House Inc. holds an online support group, Safe Online Space (SOS) for Healing Conversations, on the third Monday of each month. When: 5-6 p.m. Where: www.ourhousevoices.com. Details: SOS for Healing Conversations is an anonymous and secure online support group for survivors of sexual violence in the Mississippi Delta to connect with each other and get help. The topic of discussion will be “The Champion Within: Celebrating the Survivor.”
Tuesday, December 22
A Toy and Clothing Giveaway will be held. When: 9 a.m. Where: The Floral Shop, 728 Main St.
Monday, January 4
Keesler-Hamrick-Gillespie American Legion Post 29’s January meeting has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Thursday, January 7
Leflore County MSU Extension Service Office will hold Quick Bites program “New Eyes on a New Year.” When: Noon. Where: Leflore County MSU Extension Service Office, 309 W. Market St. Details: Winter months can offer unique opportunities for floral design: bare branches, seasonal berries and evergreens, and warm finishes. Lynette McDougald, instructor of Plant and Soil Sciences, will present a program on floral designs for winter displays. To view on Zoom, register at msuext.ms/qb2021-01-07. To view at the county office, call 453-6803 to register. Space is limited.
Thursday, January 14
Leflore County MSU Extension Service Office will hold Quick Bites program “Cooking in the New Year.” When: Noon. Where: Leflore County MSU Extension Service Office, 309 W. Market St. Details: Janet Jolly, county director of nutrition in Marshall County, will cover the basics of using an electric pressure cooker, cleaning and recipes. To view on Zoom, register at msuext.ms/qb2021-01-14. To view at the county office, call 453-6803 to register. Space is limited.
Thursday, January 28
Leflore County MSU Extension Service Office will hold Quick Bites program “Introduction: Online Master Gardener Volunteer Training.” When: Noon. Where: Leflore County MSU Extension Service Office, 309 W. Market St. Details: Dr. Jeff Wilson, assistant Extension professor at the North Mississippi Research & Extension Center, will cover how the training will work and what Extension agents in the county need to know about it. He will also go over the fees, payment, recruiting, management and other items for Master Gardner training in 2021. To view on Zoom, register at msuext.ms/qb2021-01-28. To view at the county office, call 453-6803 to register. Space is limited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.