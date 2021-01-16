Monday, January 18
Leflore County Democratic Executive Committee will meet. When: 6 p.m. Where: Jodie Wilson Library. Details: For more information, call Robert Sims at 453-2665.
Our House Inc. holds an online support group, Safe Online Space (SOS) for Healing Conversations, on the third Monday of each month. When: 5-6 p.m. Where: www.ourhousevoices.com. Details: SOS for Healing Conversations is an anonymous and secure online support group for survivors of sexual violence in the Mississippi Delta to connect with each other and get help. The topic of discussion will be “New Beginning — Discovering Your Strength.”
Thursday, January 21
Leflore County and Carroll County MSU Extension Service Offices will hold Quick Bites program “New Eyes on a New Year.” When: Noon. Where: Leflore County MSU Extension Service Office, 309 W. Market St., Greenwood; Carroll County MSU Extension Service Office, 105B Washington St., Carrollton. Details: Winter months can offer unique opportunities for floral design: bare branches, seasonal berries and evergreens, and warm finishes. Lynette McDougald, instructor of Plant and Soil Sciences, will present a program on floral designs for winter displays. To view on Zoom, register at msuext.ms/qb2021-01-07. To register to attend at the Leflore County office, call 453-6803. To register to attend at the Carroll County office, call 237-6926.
The Leflore County Chapter of Alcorn State University Alumni Association will meet. When: 6 p.m. Where: Greenwood-Leflore County Chamber of Commerce. Details: For more information, call 453-0311.
Thursday, January 28
Leflore County and Carroll County MSU Extension Service Offices will hold Quick Bites program “Introduction: Online Master Gardener Volunteer Training.” When: Noon. Where: Leflore County MSU Extension Service Office, 309 W. Market St., Greenwood; Carroll County MSU Extension Service Office, 105B Washington St., Carrollton. Details: Dr. Jeff Wilson, assistant Extension professor at the North Mississippi Research & Extension Center, will cover how the training will work and what Extension agents in the county need to know about it. He will also go over the fees, payment, recruiting, management and other items for Master Gardner training in 2021. To view on Zoom, register at msuext.ms/qb2021-01-28. To register to attend at the Leflore County office, call 453-6803. To register to attend at the Carroll County office, call 237-6926.
Monday, February 1
Keesler-Hamrick-Gillespie American Legion Post 29’s February meeting has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Saturday, May 1
Operation Peace Treaty, a nonprofit organization in Greenwood, is holding a raffle fundraiser for its “Save Our City Heal Our City” slate of events this year. Details: The raffle prizes will be 85-inch, 75-inch and 65-inch TVs. The winners will be announced on May 1 at The Venue by The Trail. Tickets are $5 each. Winners do not have to be present; Operation Peace Treaty will ship the prizes anywhere in the United States. All of the proceeds from the raffle will fund all of Operation Peace Treaty’s 2021 events, such as a bike ride and race, a PlayStation tournament, talent show, an all-sports challenge, Little League football and baseball programs, a Saturday hot meal feeding program, a shelter, and other programs for children. Those who are interested in donating, fundraising, sponsoring or for more information, call Sandra Chase at 601-335-8824.
