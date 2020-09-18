Saturday, September 19
Downtown Greenwood Farmers Market will be open. When: 8 a.m.-noon. Where: Rail Spike Park Pavilion, on the corner of Main and Johnson streets. Details: SNAP benefits are accepted market-wide. Fresh local produce, meat, baked and canned goods, fresh eggs and more will be available at the market.
Greenwood-Leflore County Chamber of Commerce will hold the 40th annual 300 Oaks Road Race. When: The 10K run starts at 8 a.m., 5K run at 8:10 a.m., 5K walk at 8:15 a.m., and the 1-mile fun run begins at 9 a.m. Where: Races will start at the boat landing near the city arboretum, between the Veterans and Keesler bridges. Details: For more information or to register, visit www.300oaks.com.
The Greenwood Community and Recreation Center, in conjunction with the Fannie Lou Hamer Cancer Foundation, Locust Grove Missionary Baptist Church and Delta Bingo Hall, will give away free adult face masks and bottles of hand sanitizer. When: 11 a.m. until all supplies are gone. Where: At the Recreation Center. Details: Refreshments will be served. For more information, call 299-9193.
Monday, September 21
Voters League of Itta Bena will hold a voter registration drive. When: 1-5 p.m. Where: Delta Valley Development, located on U.S. 82 in Itta Bena. Details: For more information, call Dr. Viola McCaskill at 299-5174.
Our House Inc. holds an online support group, Safe Online Space (SOS) for Healing Conversations, on the third Monday of each month. When: 5-6 p.m. Where: www.ourhousevoices.com. Details: SOS for Healing Conversations is an anonymous and secure online support group for survivors of sexual violence in the Mississippi Delta to connect with each other and get help. The topic of discussion will be “Self-care: You Matter.”
Leflore County Democratic Executive Committee will meet. When: 6 p.m. Where: Jodie Wilson Library. Details: For more information, call Robert Sims at 453-2665.
Thursday, September 24
Leflore County MSU Extension Service Office will hold Quick Bites program “Mississippi Women for Agriculture.” When: Noon. Details: Sandra Berryhill Alesich, president of Mississippi Women for Agriculture, will speak about the organization’s mission, the role of Mississippi women in agriculture and how the MWA seeks to educate, engage and empower women farmers and ag professionals. To view through Zoom at the county office, call 453-6803 to register. Space is limited.
Saturday, September 26
Greenwood Gravel Grind will be held. When: 8 a.m. Where: Rides start at Rail Spike Park Pavilion. Details: The cycling event features two routes — a 50K and 100K. To register or for more information, visit greenwoodgravelgrind.com or call the Greenwood-Leflore County Chamber of Commerce at 453-4152.
Monday, October 5
The Browning Progressive Civic League is sponsoring a drive-by voter registration drive until Oct. 5. Details: Any individual who is interested in completing a voter registration application to be eligible to vote in all (local and presidential) 2020 elections can call Niqua Graham-Brooks, president of the Browning Progressive Civic League, at 392-1055. The deadline for applications to be completed is 5 p.m. Oct. 5.
