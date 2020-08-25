Thursday, August 27
Free Food Boxes will be available to residents of Leflore County. When: 5 p.m. until all food boxes are gone. Where: Whittington Park hut, located by the tennis courts off West Henry Street. Details: One box will be provided per family. Those attending must wear face masks. When picking up a box, stay in your car. This event is being sponsored by Mayor Carolyn McAdams and the Greenwood City Council through the USDA Farmers to Families Food Box program.
Saturday, August 29
Downtown Greenwood Farmers Market will be open. When: 8 a.m.-noon. Where: Rail Spike Park Pavilion, on the corner of Main and Johnson streets. Details: SNAP benefits are accepted market-wide. Fresh local produce, meat, baked and canned goods, fresh eggs and more will be available at the market. For physical distancing, the market will be fenced with one entrance and one exit. Only 25 customers will be allowed inside the pavilion at one time, and customers may not touch the food. Customers should not arrive earlier than 7:45 a.m.
Tuesday, September 1
Greenwood Mentoring Group is now enrolling students for after-school homework help utilizing Zoom. This service is free. The deadline to enroll is Sept. 1. For more information or to enroll, email greenwoodmentoringgroup@yahoo.com.
Saturday, September 5
Saturday, September 12
Monday, September 14
Keesler-Hamrick-Gillespie American Legion Post 29’s September meeting has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Saturday, September 19
