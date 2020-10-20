Thursday, October 22
Leflore County MSU Extension Service Office will hold Quick Bites program “The Mississippi Women for Agriculture Scholarship Program.” When: Noon. Details: Sandra Berryhill Alesich, president of Mississippi Women for Agriculture, will present a program on how the organization has supported students in the past and how students can apply. To view on Zoom at the county office, call 453-6803 to register. Space is limited.
Mississippi Small Business Development Center will hold a workshop in Greenwood by the organization’s business counselor. When: Noon-1 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Where: Hampton Inn. Details: The workshop will provide information, resources and more about starting and growing a business.
Altrusa International of Greenwood will hold a meet and greet for those who are interested in learning more about the club. When: Noon. Where: The Crystal Grill. Details: Women who would like to find out more information about Altrusa and becoming a member are welcome to attend. To RSVP, call 732-642-9636.
Friday, October 23
Greenwood Community Center will hold events in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month Oct. 23 and 24. Details: The center is asking employees at local businesses to wear pink shirts on Oct. 23. A yard sale, fish and barbecue sale, and a balloon release will be held 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 24 at the center, 709 Ave. I. The center will also have shirts and masks for sale. For more information, visit Greenwood Community Center’s Facebook page or call 644-6170.
Mississippi Valley State University BSW Social Work Club will hold a bottled water drive. Details: The drive will be held until Friday. The drop-off location is at the Department of Social Work, on the second floor of the William Sutton Building. The water will be donated to the residents of Schlater. For more information, email or bswclub@mvsu.edu.
Monday, October 26
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Youth Organization will hold its annual Spaghetti Supper. The event will be drive-through only. When: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Where: All plates will be available for takeout/curb service on West Church Street. Details: Tickets are $10 for a plate. Because of COVID-19, there will be no Halloween carnival and bingo game. For more information, call the church’s office at 453-3980.
Thursday, October 29
Leflore County MSU Extension Service Office will hold Quick Bites program “Easy Slow Cooker Meals You Can Prep in 30 Minutes or Less.” When: Noon. Details: Natasha Haynes, Extension agent IV of Rankin County, will present a program on preparing easy-to-make slow cooker meals, with only 30 minutes of prep or less. To view on Zoom at the county office, call 453-6803 to register. Space is limited.
Saturday, October 31
The 4-H Hawk Eyes Club in Black Hawk will host a barn fire/Halloween fundraiser. When: 6 p.m. Where: Black Hawk Community Center, Mississippi 17. Details: Children should come dressed in costumes. Snacks will be available for a small fee. 4-H members need to be present early to help set up. Those attending should wear face masks. For more information, call the Carroll County MSU Extension Service Office at 237-6926.
Monday, November 2
Keesler-Hamrick-Gillespie American Legion Post 29 will meet. When: 5:30 p.m. Where: Post 29, on East Claiborne Avenue. Details: All health and safety precautions have been taken in order to hold this meeting.
