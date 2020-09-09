Wednesday, September 9
Greenwood Voters League will meet. When: 6 p.m. Where: Outside of the Elks Hall, 106 E. Scott St. Details: The speakers will be U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson and Mike Espy, former U.S. Secretary of Agriculture and a democratic candidate running for the U.S. Senate. All attending are required to wear face masks. Seats will be arranged to comply with city and state social distancing laws.
Thursday, September 10
Leflore County MSU Extension Service Office will hold Quick Bites program “High Blood Pressure: Know the Risks & Nutrition.” When: Noon. Details: Juaqula Madkin, Extension instructor of food science, nutrition and health promotion, will present a program about high blood pressure, also known as hypertension, which is a common disease that can lead to heart disease and other serious health conditions. The program will also include information on how nutrition plays a role in high blood pressure prevention and management. The Zoom registration link is available at bit.ly/31KjrnB. To view through Zoom at the county office, call 453-6803 to register. Spaced is limited.
Saturday, September 12
Downtown Greenwood Farmers Market will be open. When: 8 a.m.-noon. Where: Rail Spike Park Pavilion, on the corner of Main and Johnson streets. Details: SNAP benefits are accepted market-wide. Fresh local produce, meat, baked and canned goods, fresh eggs and more will be available at the market. For physical distancing, the market will be fenced with one entrance and one exit. Only 25 customers will be allowed inside the pavilion at one time, and customers may not touch the food. Customers should not arrive earlier than 7:45 a.m.
Black Hawk Community 4-H Club will meet. When: 10 a.m. Where: Black Hawk Community Center, on Mississippi 17. Details: This is a new 4-H club. Children ages 5-18 are welcome. For more information, call the Carroll County MSU Extension Service Office at 237-6926.
Monday, September 14
Keesler-Hamrick-Gillespie American Legion Post 29’s September meeting has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Friends of the Library will hold the fifth annual Fish Fry fundraiser for the Greenwood-Leflore Public Library. When: 4-6:30 p.m. Where: Larry’s Fish House food truck, located between Ace Hardware and Greenwood Drugs on Park Avenue. Details: The plates will include four fillets, coleslaw, fries and hushpuppies. Tickets are $12 each and available from members of the Friends of the Library or at the Greenwood-Leflore Public Library.
Saturday, September 19
Downtown Greenwood Farmers Market will be open. When: 8 a.m.-noon. Where: Rail Spike Park Pavilion, on the corner of Main and Johnson streets. Details: SNAP benefits are accepted market-wide. Fresh local produce, meat, baked and canned goods, fresh eggs and more will be available at the market. For physical distancing, the market will be fenced with one entrance and one exit. Only 25 customers will be allowed inside the pavilion at one time, and customers may not touch the food. Customers should not arrive earlier than 7:45 a.m.
Monday, September 21
Our House Inc. holds an online support group, Safe Online Space (SOS) for Healing Conversations, on the third Monday of each month. When: 5-6 p.m. Where: www.ourhousevoices.com. Details: SOS for Healing Conversations is an anonymous and secure online support group for survivors of sexual violence in the Mississippi Delta to connect with each other and get help. The topic of discussion will be “Self Care: You Matter.”
Leflore County Democratic Executive Committee will meet. When: 6 p.m. Where: Jodie Wilson Library. Details: For more information, call Robert Sims at 453-2665.
Thursday, September 24
Leflore County MSU Extension Service Office will hold Quick Bites program “Mississippi Women for Agriculture.” When: Noon. Details: Sandra Berryhill Alesich, president of Mississippi Women for Agriculture, will speak about the organization’s mission, the role of Mississippi women in agriculture and how the MWA seeks to educate, engage and empower women farmers and ag professionals. The Zoom registration link is available at bit.ly/31KjrnB. To view through Zoom at the county office, call 453-6803 to register. Spaced is limited.
Saturday, September 26
Downtown Greenwood Farmers Market will be open. When: 8 a.m.-noon. Where: Rail Spike Park Pavilion, on the corner of Main and Johnson streets. Details: SNAP benefits are accepted market-wide. Fresh local produce, meat, baked and canned goods, fresh eggs and more will be available at the market. For physical distancing, the market will be fenced with one entrance and one exit. Only 25 customers will be allowed inside the pavilion at one time, and customers may not touch the food. Customers should not arrive earlier than 7:45 a.m.
Monday, October 5
The Browning Progressive Civic League is sponsoring a drive-by voters registration drive until Oct. 5. Details: Any individual who is interested in completing a voters registration application to be eligible to vote in all (local and presidential) 2020 elections can call Niqua Graham-Brooks, president of the Browning Progressive Civic League, at 392-1055. The deadline for applications to be completed is 5 p.m. Oct. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.