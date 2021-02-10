Thursday, February 11
Leflore County and Carroll County MSU Extension Service Offices will hold Quick Bites program “What’s in Your Soil?” When: Noon. Where: Leflore County MSU Extension Service Office, 309 W. Market St., Greenwood; Carroll County MSU Extension Service Office, 105B Washington St., Carrollton. Details: Clarissa Balbalian, diagnostic lab manager of biochemistry, molecular biology, entomology, and plant pathology, will address common disease problems in landscapes and gardens, how to avoid problems, and what to expect this spring. To view on Zoom, register at msuext.ms/qb2021-02-11. To register to attend at the Leflore County office, call 453-6803. To register to attend at the Carroll County office, call 237-6926.
Friday, February 12
Leflore County Drive-Through Food Giveaway will be held. When: 11 a.m. Where: Leflore County Agri-Center. Details: The food giveaway is being sponsored by Express Grain.
Monday, February 15
Our House Inc. holds an online support group, Safe Online Space (SOS) for Healing Conversations, on the third Monday of each month. When: 5-6 p.m. Where: www.ourhousevoices.com. Details: SOS for Healing Conversations is an anonymous and secure online support group for survivors of sexual violence in the Mississippi Delta to connect with each other and get help. The topic of discussion will be “Love Yourself: You Deserve It.”
Thursday, February 25
Leflore County and Carroll County MSU Extension Service Offices will hold Quick Bites program “Technology and You: What is Your Digital Footprint?” When: Noon. Where: Leflore County MSU Extension Service Office, 309 W. Market St., Greenwood; Carroll County MSU Extension Service Office, 105B Washington St., Carrollton. Details: Andy Collins, instructor at the Extension Center for Technology Outreach, will talk about digital footprints. He will share information about online presence and how to best manage it. To view on Zoom, register at msuext.ms/qb2021-02-25. To register to attend at the Leflore County office, call 453-6803. To register to attend at the Carroll County office, call 237-6926.
Saturday, May 1
Operation Peace Treaty, a nonprofit organization in Greenwood, is holding a raffle fundraiser for its “Save Our City Heal Our City” slate of events this year. Details: The raffle prizes will be 85-inch, 75-inch and 65-inch TVs. The winners will be announced on May 1 at The Venue by The Trail. Tickets are $5 each. Winners do not have to be present; Operation Peace Treaty will ship the prizes anywhere in the United States. The proceeds from the raffle will fund all of Operation Peace Treaty’s 2021 events, such as a bike ride and race, a PlayStation tournament, talent show, an all-sports challenge, Little League football and baseball programs, a Saturday hot meal feeding program, a shelter, and other programs for children. Those who are interested in donating, fundraising, sponsoring or for more information, call Sandra Chase at 601-335-8824.
