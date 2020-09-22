Thursday, September 24
Leflore County MSU Extension Service Office will hold Quick Bites program “Mississippi Women for Agriculture.” When: Noon. Details: Sandra Berryhill Alesich, president of Mississippi Women for Agriculture, will speak about the organization’s mission, the role of Mississippi women in agriculture and how the MWA seeks to educate, engage and empower women farmers and ag professionals. To view through Zoom at the county office, call 453-6803 to register. Space is limited.
Friday, September 25
The Delta Breastfeeding Coalition, supported by Delta Health Alliance, will hold an Infant Mortality Awareness community event. When: 10-11 a.m. Where: Greenwood Leflore Hospital. Details: People are invited to place pink and blue pinwheels in the Greenwood Leflore Rehabilitation yard in honor of Infant Mortality Awareness month.
Saturday, September 26
Downtown Greenwood Farmers Market will be open. When: 8 a.m.-noon. Where: Rail Spike Park Pavilion, on the corner of Main and Johnson streets. Details: SNAP benefits are accepted market-wide. Fresh local produce, meat, baked and canned goods, fresh eggs and more will be available at the market.
Greenwood Gravel Grind will be held. When: 8 a.m. Where: Rides start at Rail Spike Park Pavilion. Details: The cycling event features two routes — a 50K and 100K. To register or for more information, visit greenwoodgravelgrind.com or call the Greenwood-Leflore County Chamber of Commerce at 453-4152.
Monday, October 5
The Browning Progressive Civic League is sponsoring a drive-by voter registration drive until Oct. 5. Details: Any individual who is interested in completing a voter registration application to be eligible to vote in all (local and presidential) 2020 elections can call Niqua Graham-Brooks, president of the Browning Progressive Civic League, at 392-1055. The deadline for applications to be completed is 5 p.m. Oct. 5.
