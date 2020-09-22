Greenwood, MS (38930)

Today

Cloudy skies with a few showers later in the day. High 74F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.