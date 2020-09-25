Friday, September 25
The Delta Breastfeeding Coalition, supported by Delta Health Alliance, will hold an Infant Mortality Awareness community event. When: 10-11 a.m. Where: Greenwood Leflore Hospital. Details: People are invited to place pink and blue pinwheels in the Greenwood Leflore Rehabilitation yard in honor of Infant Mortality Awareness month.
A Food Box Giveaway will be held. When: 3 p.m. Where: Abundant Life Church, 1606 Leflore Ave. Details: Abundant Life Church will be handing out free food boxes to the public. The boxes will include fresh vegetables, dairy and meat. No paperwork is required. Those attending should enter from Leflore Avenue and follow the signs for loading on Ninth Street.
Saturday, September 26
Downtown Greenwood Farmers Market will be open. When: 8 a.m.-noon. Where: Rail Spike Park Pavilion, on the corner of Main and Johnson streets. Details: SNAP benefits are accepted market-wide. Fresh local produce, meat, baked and canned goods, fresh eggs and more will be available at the market.
Greenwood Gravel Grind will be held. When: 8 a.m. Where: Rides start at Rail Spike Park Pavilion. Details: The cycling event features two routes — a 50K and 100K. To register or for more information, visit greenwoodgravelgrind.com or call the Greenwood-Leflore County Chamber of Commerce at 453-4152.
The Leflore County Board of Supervisors will sponsor a voter registration and U.S. Census event. When: Noon-4 p.m. Where: The Reception Hall, 2315 Carrollton Ave. Details: There will be staff from the U.S. Census Bureau to assist those who have not yet completed the 2020 Census questionnaire. Staff from the circuit clerk’s office will be at the event to help those who would like to register to vote. The county will also hold a fish fry and will give away plates to those who attend. This event is free and open to the public.
Monday, October 5
The Browning Progressive Civic League is sponsoring a drive-by voter registration drive until Oct. 5. Details: Any individual who is interested in completing a voter registration application to be eligible to vote in all (local and presidential) 2020 elections can call Niqua Graham-Brooks, president of the Browning Progressive Civic League, at 392-1055. The deadline for applications to be completed is 5 p.m. Oct. 5.
Keesler-Hamrick-Gillespie American Legion Post 29’s October meeting has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Monday, October 19
The Salvation Army will hold registration for the 2020 Angel Tree and Adopt-A-Family Christmas assistance programs Oct. 19-23. When: 10 a.m.- noon and 1-4:30 p.m. Where: At The Salvation Army’s thrift store, 214 Mississippi 7 S. Details: Residents from Leflore, Grenada and Holmes counties can complete applications for Christmas assistance. Low-income families with children ages 0-12 years old and senior citizens who are 60 and older are eligible to apply. Applicants are required to bring photo identification, birth certificate/shot record for each child, current utility bill and proof of income. Applications will be by appointment only. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Capt. Keisha McMullin, Greenwood corps officer, at 455-9679.
