Saturday, August 29
Downtown Greenwood Farmers Market will be open. When: 8 a.m.-noon. Where: Rail Spike Park Pavilion, on the corner of Main and Johnson streets. Details: SNAP benefits are accepted market-wide. Fresh local produce, meat, baked and canned goods, fresh eggs and more will be available at the market. For physical distancing, the market will be fenced with one entrance and one exit. Only 25 customers will be allowed inside the pavilion at one time, and customers may not touch the food. Customers should not arrive earlier than 7:45 a.m.
Monday, August 31
The University of Mississippi Medical Center and the Mississippi State Department of Health will hold a one-day mobile COVID-19 sample collection site. When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Where: Mississippi Valley State University’s football stadium. Details: Testing is open to the public; pre-registration is required.
Tuesday, September 1
Greenwood Mentoring Group is now enrolling students for after-school homework help utilizing Zoom. This service is free. The deadline to enroll is Sept. 1. For more information or to enroll, email greenwoodmentoringgroup@yahoo.com.
Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School Board will meet. When: 5 p.m. When: Educational Services Building, 1901 U.S. 82 W. Details: For public viewing, visit the district’s website at www.glcsd.org and click on District Live Stream under the District tab.
Saturday, September 5
Downtown Greenwood Farmers Market will be open. When: 8 a.m.-noon. Where: Rail Spike Park Pavilion, on the corner of Main and Johnson streets. Details: SNAP benefits are accepted market-wide. Fresh local produce, meat, baked and canned goods, fresh eggs and more will be available at the market. For physical distancing, the market will be fenced with one entrance and one exit. Only 25 customers will be allowed inside the pavilion at one time, and customers may not touch the food. Customers should not arrive earlier than 7:45 a.m.
Saturday, September 12
Downtown Greenwood Farmers Market will be open. When: 8 a.m.-noon. Where: Rail Spike Park Pavilion, on the corner of Main and Johnson streets. Details: SNAP benefits are accepted market-wide. Fresh local produce, meat, baked and canned goods, fresh eggs and more will be available at the market. For physical distancing, the market will be fenced with one entrance and one exit. Only 25 customers will be allowed inside the pavilion at one time, and customers may not touch the food. Customers should not arrive earlier than 7:45 a.m.
Monday, September 14
Keesler-Hamrick-Gillespie American Legion Post 29’s September meeting has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Friends of the Library will hold the fifth annual Fish Fry fundraiser for the Greenwood-Leflore Public Library. When: 4-6:30 p.m. Where: Larry’s Fish House food truck, located between Ace Hardware and Greenwood Drugs on Park Avenue. Details: The plates will include four fillets, coleslaw, fries and hushpuppies. Tickets are $12 each and available from members of the Friends of the Library or at the Greenwood-Leflore Public Library.
Saturday, September 19
Downtown Greenwood Farmers Market will be open. When: 8 a.m.-noon. Where: Rail Spike Park Pavilion, on the corner of Main and Johnson streets. Details: SNAP benefits are accepted market-wide. Fresh local produce, meat, baked and canned goods, fresh eggs and more will be available at the market. For physical distancing, the market will be fenced with one entrance and one exit. Only 25 customers will be allowed inside the pavilion at one time, and customers may not touch the food. Customers should not arrive earlier than 7:45 a.m.
