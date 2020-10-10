Wednesday, October 14
Greenwood Voters League will meet. When: 6 p.m. Where: Outside of the Elks Hall, 106 E. Scott St. Details: The speaker will be Tyree Irving, chairman of the Mississippi Democratic Party. Those attending are asked to wear face masks.
Monday, October 19
The Salvation Army will hold registration for the 2020 Angel Tree and Adopt-A-Family Christmas assistance programs Oct. 19-23. When: 10 a.m.- noon and 1-4:30 p.m. Where: At The Salvation Army’s thrift store, 214 Mississippi 7 S. Details: Residents from Leflore, Grenada and Holmes counties can complete applications for Christmas assistance. Low-income families with children ages 0-12 years old and senior citizens who are 60 and older are eligible to apply. Applicants are required to bring photo identification, birth certificate/shot record for each child, current utility bill and proof of income. Applications will be by appointment only. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Capt. Keisha McMullin, Greenwood corps officer, at 455-9679.
Our House Inc. holds an online support group, Safe Online Space (SOS) for Healing Conversations, on the third Monday of each month. When: 5-6 p.m. Where: www.ourhousevoices.com. Details: SOS for Healing Conversations is an anonymous and secure online support group for survivors of sexual violence in the Mississippi Delta to connect with each other and get help. The topic of discussion will be “Resilience: How to Bounce Back.”
Leflore County Democratic Executive Committee will meet. When: 6 p.m. Where: Jodie Wilson Library. Details: For more information, call Robert Sims at 453-2665.
Thursday, October 22
Leflore County MSU Extension Service Office will hold Quick Bites program “The Mississippi Women for Agriculture Scholarship Program.” When: Noon. Details: Sandra Berryhill Alesich, president of Mississippi Women for Agriculture, will present a program on how the organization has supported students in the past and how students can apply. To view on Zoom at the county office, call 453-6803 to register. Space is limited.
Altrusa International of Greenwood will hold a meet and greet for those who are interested in learning more about the club. When: Noon. Where: The Crystal Grill. Details: Women who would like to find out more information about Altrusa and becoming a member are welcome to attend. To RSVP, call 732-642-9636.
Friday, October 23
Greenwood Community Center will hold events in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month Oct. 23-24. Details: The center is asking employees at local businesses to wear pink shirts on Oct. 23. A yard sale, fish and barbecue sale, and a balloon release will be held 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 24 at the center, 709 Ave. I. The center will also have shirts and masks for sale. For more information, visit Greenwood Community Center’s Facebook page or call 644-6170.
Monday, October 26
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Youth Organization will hold its annual Spaghetti Supper. The event will be drive-through only. When: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Where: All plates will be available for takeout/curb service on West Church Street. Details: Tickets are $10 for a plate. Because of COVID-19, there will be no Halloween carnival and bingo game. For more information, call the church’s office at 453-3980.
Thursday, October 29
Leflore County MSU Extension Service Office will hold Quick Bites program “Easy Slow Cooker Meals You Can Prep in 30 Minutes or Less.” When: Noon. Details: Natasha Haynes, Extension agent IV of Rankin County, will present a program on preparing easy-to-make slow cooker meals, with only 30 minutes of prep or less. To view on Zoom at the county office, call 453-6803 to register. Space is limited.
