Saturday, March 6
The Cotesworth Culture and Heritage Center will hold Backroads Antique Showcase. When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Where: The Cotesworth Culture and Heritage Center, 6151 Mississippi 17, North Carrollton. Details: In addition to the evaluation of items by experts, the Backroads Antique Showcase will feature live and silent auctions, and barbecue lunch plates will be available. Admission is $15 for adults and $10 for students. Item evaluation is $10 after the first item. All proceeds will be used by the Cotesworth general fund. COVID-19 health and safety guidelines will be followed. For more information about the event, call 809-8830.
Sunday, March 7
Jones Chapel Missionary Baptist Church No. 2, 509 E. McLaurin St., will hold its 20th Love Day Celebration recognizing its pastor, the Rev. Dr. Leroy Williams Jr., and first lady Mary Williams. Details: The drive-by parade will be from noon until 12:30 p.m., immediately following worship service. The honorees will be standing outside the church to greet all and receive all expressions of love. The colors are red and black. Masks and social distancing will be adhered to.
Monday, March 8
First Baptist Church will hold a special blood drive for Charles Corder, a former managing editor of the Commonwealth. When: Noon-6 p.m. Where: A Mississippi Blood Services donor coach will be at the church, 500 W. Washington St. Details: Mississippi Blood Services will test successful donations for COVID-19 antibodies. Donors will receive a T-shirt.
Thursday, March 11
Leflore County MSU Extension Service Office will hold Quick Bites program “Vegetable Gardening 2021.” When: Noon. Where: Leflore County MSU Extension Service Office, 309 W. Market St., Greenwood. Details: Dr. Christine Coker, associate Extension research professor at the Coastal Research & Extension Center, will share ideas for vegetable gardening, including plant selection, planting methods and other details. To view on Zoom, register at msuext.ms/qb2021-03-11. To register to attend, call 453-6803.
Saturday, March 13
Delta Valley Development Inc. will hold a free drive-through mask and hand sanitizer giveaway. When: 9 a.m. Where: 37060 U.S. 82 W., Itta Bena. Details: For more information, call 704-5067.
Monday, March 15
Our House Inc. holds an online support group, Safe Online Space (SOS) for Healing Conversations, on the third Monday of each month. When: 6-7 p.m. Where: www.ourhousevoices.com. Details: SOS for Healing Conversations is an anonymous and secure online support group for survivors of sexual violence in the Mississippi Delta to connect with each other and get help. The topic of discussion will be “You Are Not Alone — Breaking the Silence.”
Saturday, March 20
Viking Half Marathon and 5K will be held. When: The half marathon starts at 7 a.m., and the 5K run starts at 7:30 a.m. Where: Both races will start on Market Street in front of the Leflore County Courthouse. Details: For more information, call the chamber at 453-4152 or visit vikinghalfmarathon.com.
Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District will host a virtual job fair. When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Details: Call the Human Resource Department at 644-0679 to schedule a meeting or for more information.
Monday, March 22
Leflore County Democratic Executive Committee will meet. When: 6 p.m. Where: Jodie Wilson Library. Details: For more information, call Robert Sims at 453-2665.
Thursday, March 25
Leflore County MSU Extension Service Office will hold Quick Bites program “FireScaping Your Landscape.” When: Noon. Where: Leflore County MSU Extension Service Office, 309 W. Market St., Greenwood. Details: Holly Campbell, public service assistant at the Daniel B. Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources, will share how to teach others how to design a landscape that is fire safe. This program will serve as an introduction to the topic to determine additional interest in the topic. To view on Zoom, register at msuext.ms/qb2021-03-25. To register to attend, call 453-6803.
Tuesday, March 30
Municipal Election Training for Resolution Board Members will be held. When: 2-4 p.m. Where: Leflore County Courthouse. Details: The purpose of the Resolution Board is to process and count absentee ballots on Election Day.
Municipal Election Training for Poll Workers will be held. When: 6 p.m. Where: Leflore County Agri-Center. Details: Poll workers who plan to work in the primary election on April 6 and the general election on June 8 should attend.
Saturday, May 1
Operation Peace Treaty, a nonprofit organization in Greenwood, is holding a raffle fundraiser for its “Save Our City Heal Our City” slate of events this year. Details: The raffle prizes will be 85-inch, 75-inch and 65-inch TVs. The winners will be announced on May 1 at The Venue by The Trail. Tickets are $5 each. Winners do not have to be present; Operation Peace Treaty will ship the prizes anywhere in the United States. The proceeds from the raffle will fund all of Operation Peace Treaty’s 2021 events, such as a bike ride and race, a PlayStation tournament, talent show, an all-sports challenge, Little League football and baseball programs, a Saturday hot meal feeding program, a shelter, and other programs for children. Those who are interested in donating, fundraising, sponsoring or for more information, call Sandra Chase at 601-335-8824.
