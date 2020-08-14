Saturday, August 15
Downtown Greenwood Farmers Market will be open. When: 8 a.m.-noon. Where: Rail Spike Park Pavilion, on the corner of Main and Johnson streets. Details: SNAP benefits are accepted market-wide. Fresh local produce, meat, baked and canned goods, fresh eggs and more will be available at the market. For physical distancing, the market will be fenced with one entrance and one exit. Only 25 customers will be allowed inside the pavilion at one time, and customers may not touch the food. Customers should not arrive earlier than 7:45 a.m.
Monday, August 17
Our House Inc. holds an online support group, Safe Online Space (SOS) for Healing Conversations, on the third Monday of each month. When: 5-6 p.m. Where: www.ourhousevoices.com. Details: SOS for Healing Conversations is an anonymous and secure online support group for survivors of sexual violence in the Mississippi Delta to connect with each other and get help. The topic of discussion will be “Self Compassion: How to Love You Again.”
Leflore County Democratic Executive Committee will meet. When: 6 p.m. Where: Jodie Wilson Library. Details: For more information, call Robert Sims at 453-2665.
Wednesday, August 19
Greenwood Leflore Hospital, Magnolia Health, Delta Health Alliance Head Start/Early Head Start and the Delta Breastfeeding Coalition are teaming up to deliver free boxes full of supplies, information, books and more to celebrate Breastfeeding Awareness Month. When: 10-11 a.m. Where: Greenwood Leflore Hospital’s parking lot. Details: This will be a drive-through giveaway, and those attending will not have to get out of their vehicles. The boxes will include information on the Greenwood Leflore Baby Friendly Initiative, breastfeeding, fatherhood, Head Start and Early Head Start, and masks, hand sanitizer, books and more.
Saturday, August 22
Downtown Greenwood Farmers Market will be open. When: 8 a.m.-noon. Where: Rail Spike Park Pavilion, on the corner of Main and Johnson streets. Details: SNAP benefits are accepted market-wide. Fresh local produce, meat, baked and canned goods, fresh eggs and more will be available at the market. For physical distancing, the market will be fenced with one entrance and one exit. Only 25 customers will be allowed inside the pavilion at one time, and customers may not touch the food. Customers should not arrive earlier than 7:45 a.m.
Saturday, August 29
Downtown Greenwood Farmers Market will be open. When: 8 a.m.-noon. Where: Rail Spike Park Pavilion, on the corner of Main and Johnson streets. Details: SNAP benefits are accepted market-wide. Fresh local produce, meat, baked and canned goods, fresh eggs and more will be available at the market. For physical distancing, the market will be fenced with one entrance and one exit. Only 25 customers will be allowed inside the pavilion at one time, and customers may not touch the food. Customers should not arrive earlier than 7:45 a.m.
Tuesday, September 1
Greenwood Mentoring Group is now enrolling students for after-school homework help utilizing Zoom. This service is free. The deadline to enroll is Sept. 1. For more information or to enroll, email greenwoodmentoringgroup@yahoo.com.
