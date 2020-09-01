Tuesday, September 1
Greenwood Mentoring Group is now enrolling students for after-school homework help utilizing Zoom. This service is free. The deadline to enroll is Sept. 1. For more information or to enroll, email greenwoodmentoringgroup@yahoo.com.
Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School Board will meet. When: 5 p.m. When: Educational Services Building, 1901 U.S. 82 W. Details: For public viewing, visit the district’s website at www.glcsd.org and click on District Live Stream under the District tab.
Thursday, September 3
Leflore County MSU Extension Service Office will hold Quick Bites program “Around and About the House.” When: Noon. Details: Lynette McDougald, instructor of plant and soil sciences, will present a program on the benefits of flowers, which can reduce stress and depression, inspire innovative thinking and refresh memory. The Zoom registration link is available at bit.ly/3gGXnOR. Spaced is limited. To view through Zoom at the county office, call 453-6803 to register. Spaced is limited.
Saturday, September 5
Downtown Greenwood Farmers Market will be open. When: 8 a.m.-noon. Where: Rail Spike Park Pavilion, on the corner of Main and Johnson streets. Details: SNAP benefits are accepted market-wide. Fresh local produce, meat, baked and canned goods, fresh eggs and more will be available at the market. For physical distancing, the market will be fenced with one entrance and one exit. Only 25 customers will be allowed inside the pavilion at one time, and customers may not touch the food. Customers should not arrive earlier than 7:45 a.m.
Thursday, September 10
Leflore County MSU Extension Service Office will hold Quick Bites program “High Blood Pressure: Know the Risks & Nutrition.” When: Noon. Details: Juaqula Madkin, Extension instructor of food science, nutrition and health promotion, will present a program about high blood pressure, also known as hypertension, which is a common disease that can lead to heart disease and other serious health conditions. The program will also include information on how nutrition plays a role in high blood pressure prevention and management. The Zoom registration link is available at bit.ly/31KjrnB. To view through Zoom at the county office, call 453-6803 to register. Spaced is limited.
Saturday, September 12
Downtown Greenwood Farmers Market will be open. When: 8 a.m.-noon. Where: Rail Spike Park Pavilion, on the corner of Main and Johnson streets. Details: SNAP benefits are accepted market-wide. Fresh local produce, meat, baked and canned goods, fresh eggs and more will be available at the market. For physical distancing, the market will be fenced with one entrance and one exit. Only 25 customers will be allowed inside the pavilion at one time, and customers may not touch the food. Customers should not arrive earlier than 7:45 a.m.
Black Hawk Community 4-H Club will meet. When: 10 a.m. Where: Black Hawk Community Center, on Mississippi 17. Details: This is a new 4-H club. Children ages 5-18 are welcome. For more information, call the Carroll County MSU Extension Service Office at 237-6926.
Monday, September 14
Keesler-Hamrick-Gillespie American Legion Post 29’s September meeting has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Friends of the Library will hold the fifth annual Fish Fry fundraiser for the Greenwood-Leflore Public Library. When: 4-6:30 p.m. Where: Larry’s Fish House food truck, located between Ace Hardware and Greenwood Drugs on Park Avenue. Details: The plates will include four fillets, coleslaw, fries and hushpuppies. Tickets are $12 each and available from members of the Friends of the Library or at the Greenwood-Leflore Public Library.
Saturday, September 19
Downtown Greenwood Farmers Market will be open. When: 8 a.m.-noon. Where: Rail Spike Park Pavilion, on the corner of Main and Johnson streets. Details: SNAP benefits are accepted market-wide. Fresh local produce, meat, baked and canned goods, fresh eggs and more will be available at the market. For physical distancing, the market will be fenced with one entrance and one exit. Only 25 customers will be allowed inside the pavilion at one time, and customers may not touch the food. Customers should not arrive earlier than 7:45 a.m.
Thursday, September 24
Leflore County MSU Extension Service Office will hold Quick Bites program “Mississippi Women for Agriculture.” When: Noon. Details: Sandra Berryhill Alesich, president of Mississippi Women for Agriculture, will speak about the organization’s mission, the role of Mississippi women in agriculture and how the MWA seeks to educate, engage and empower women farmers and ag professionals. The Zoom registration link is available at bit.ly/31KjrnB. To view through Zoom at the county office, call 453-6803 to register. Spaced is limited.
