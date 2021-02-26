Saturday, February 27
4-H Safe Archery, Firearm Training and Education (SAFETY) will meet. When: 9 a.m. Where: Greenwood police range on Airport Road. Details: This is for youth ages 8-18. For more information, call Christine Meriwether at the Leflore County MSU Extension Service Office at 453-6803.
Monday, March 1
Keesler-Hamrick-Gillespie American Legion Post 29’s March meeting has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Tuesday, March 2
4-H Cloverbud Club will meet in person and virtually. When: 4:30 p.m. Details: The club is for youth ages 5-7. For more information, call Christine Meriwether at the Leflore County MSU Extension Service Office at 453-6803.
Thursday, March 4
Leflore County MSU Extension Service Office will hold Quick Bites program “All Way The Wind Blows.” When: Noon. Where: Leflore County MSU Extension Service Office, 309 W. Market St., Greenwood. Details: Lynette McDougald, instructor of plant and soil sciences, will talk about getting ready to design as yard flowers and shrubs, including azaleas and forsythia, begin to bloom. To view on Zoom, register at msuext.ms/qb2021-03-04. To register to attend, call 453-6803.
Thursday, March 11
Leflore County MSU Extension Service Office will hold Quick Bites program “Vegetable Gardening 2021.” When: Noon. Where: Leflore County MSU Extension Service Office, 309 W. Market St., Greenwood. Details: Dr. Christine Coker, associate Extension research professor at the Coastal Research & Extension Center, will share ideas for vegetable gardening, including plant selection, planting methods and other details. To view on Zoom, register at msuext.ms/qb2021-03-11. To register to attend, call 453-6803.
Saturday, March 20
Viking Half Marathon and 5K will be held. When: The half marathon starts at 7 a.m., and the 5K run starts at 7:30 a.m. Where: Both races will start on Market Street in front of the Leflore County Courthouse. Details: For more information, call the chamber at 453-4152 or visit vikinghalfmarathon.com.
Thursday, March 25
Leflore County MSU Extension Service Office will hold Quick Bites program “FireScaping Your Landscape.” When: Noon. Where: Leflore County MSU Extension Service Office, 309 W. Market St., Greenwood. Details: Holly Campbell, public service assistant at the Daniel B. Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources, will share how to teach others how to design a landscape that is fire safe. This program will serve as an introduction to the topic to determine additional interest in the topic. To view on Zoom, register at msuext.ms/qb2021-03-25. To register to attend, call 453-6803.
Saturday, May 1
Operation Peace Treaty, a nonprofit organization in Greenwood, is holding a raffle fundraiser for its “Save Our City Heal Our City” slate of events this year. Details: The raffle prizes will be 85-inch, 75-inch and 65-inch TVs. The winners will be announced on May 1 at The Venue by The Trail. Tickets are $5 each. Winners do not have to be present; Operation Peace Treaty will ship the prizes anywhere in the United States. The proceeds from the raffle will fund all of Operation Peace Treaty’s 2021 events, such as a bike ride and race, a PlayStation tournament, talent show, an all-sports challenge, Little League football and baseball programs, a Saturday hot meal feeding program, a shelter, and other programs for children. Those who are interested in donating, fundraising, sponsoring or for more information, call Sandra Chase at 601-335-8824.
