Hunter Grantham patiently waited for his time to come, and he’s beginning to take advantage of it for the Carroll Academy boys basketball team.
Grantham is a 6-foot-3 post player for head coach Tommy Acy’s Rebels, who are 11-3 overall and go into next week’s District 2-3A Tournament as the No. 2 seed.
“Hunter is a character,” said Acy, who guided Carroll to the Academy Overall Tournament last season. “Athletically, it’s all there. When it clicks for Hunter, he is awfully hard to stop inside.
“Compared to last year, he’s more settled in as a starter. He came off the bench last season. We had four senior starters, and he backed up Reese Fulton in the post. Hunter has had some games where he couldn’t get the ball into the goal, and he’s had some nights where everything he threw up went in. I’ve told him we need his best effort from here on out.”
Grantham, who played on Carroll’s football team as well, knew he’d have a bigger role this season with the departure of Fulton and the other seniors.
“I knew I’d have to step up and do the work this season,” said the senior Rebel. “My role is to make shots down in the post. I’ve had my ups and downs this season. I went 1 for 19 in our first game against Indianola (Jan. 15), but when we played them again (Jan. 22), I just worked harder and played better.”
In the first meeting, he scored 10 points as he made one field goal and hit eight free throws. In the second contest, he contributed 18 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and blocked seven shots.
“We worked with Hunter on blocking shots,” said Acy. “He struggled at the beginning of the season, but he continued to work hard. He plays good defense and does a good job rebounding the ball. What he gives us on the offensive end is a big plus. We are one of the taller teams in the district with him and Bryce Collier inside.”
Grantham is averaging 13.8 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks a game for Carroll, which will play Central Holmes Thursday at 5:15 p.m. at Oak Hill Academy in West Point. The winner moves on to the championship game Saturday, and the loser slides into the consolation game. The top four teams advance to the North 3A Tournament, which will be held at Kirk Academy in Grenada Feb. 8-13.
The Rebels hit their stride right before tournament time last season, which got them to the Overall Tournament. Grantham and his teammates see no reason they can’t do it again.
“I believe this team has what it takes to get on a roll,” Grantham said. “We can go as far as last season. Central Holmes is going to be a challenge. We can’t look ahead to the next game. We have to stay focused.”
Grantham played on the defensive line and at tight end for the CA football team. He also did the placekicking and stepped in as the punter in the latter part of the season. He was named to the All-Commonwealth team as the kicker and punter.
“Playing football has helped me,” said Grantham, who plans on attending Holmes Community College next fall. “It made me stronger, and basketball has helped with conditioning.”
Acy knows Grantham will be needed for the Rebels to succeed.
“It all starts next week, and he is going to play a big role starting with Central Holmes,” Acy said. “I’ve told him to take high-percentage shots and rebound. We have confidence that he will get the job done.”
• Contact Calvin Stevens at 581-7234 or cstevens@gwcommonwealth.com.
