Sunday, September 6
Greater Harvest Worship Center will sell Soul Food Sunday Dinners. When: 12:30 p.m. Details: The menu will consist of deep seasoned whole turkey wings, homemade macaroni and cheese, seasoned yellow rice, Southern-style cabbage greens and homemade buttermilk cornbread. Plates are $15, and each comes with all sides. Desserts, sold separately, will include homemade banana pudding ($3) and cheesecake with regular, strawberry, cherry or turtle with caramel and pecan topping ($6). Call 299-3136 to pre-order.
Sunday, September 13
Holmes Chapel Missionary Baptist Church will have its Men and Women Day program. When: 11:30 a.m.
Sunday, September 27
Holmes Chapel Missionary Baptist Church will have Usher Day. When: 11:30 a.m.
Please submit church items in writing by noon Wednesday. They may be delivered in person to the Greenwood Commonwealth office on U.S. 82; faxed to 662-453-2908 or emailed to dmonroe@gwcommonwealth.com; or mailed to The Greenwood Commonwealth, P.O. Box 8050, Greenwood, MS 38930.
