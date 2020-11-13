Quick breads are breads that are leavened with leavening agents rather than yeast. They can be prepared quickly and reliably without requiring the time-consumed labor and climate control needed for traditional yeast breads.
Quick breads also include many cakes, brownies or cookies, as well as banana bread, beer bread, biscuits, cornbread, muffins, pancakes and scones.
There are many boxed quick breads on the market that can be found on your grocery store’s shelves. Today, I have several tips to use when preparing quick breads.
nFollow recipe directions for greasing the pan. Some batters rise better when only bottom is greased. Other recipes need to bake in a pan with bottom and sides greased.
nMost pans should be filled two-thirds full to allow room for bread to rise during baking.
nSpread batter evenly in pan using a spatula, knife or back of the spoon.
nBake in the center of a preheated oven, most at 350 to 375 degrees but follow recipe directions.
nIf baking more than one pan at a time, allow room around each pan and sides of oven for heat to circulate.
nTest for doneness by inserting a toothpick in the center. If the toothpick comes out clean with a few moist crumbs, it is done.
nQuick breads usually rise to the edge of the pan, and the top will crack. The streak of batter visible through the crack will appear dry, and bread will pull away from the sides when done.
nLet quick breads cool a few minutes in the pan, and then carefully remove to a cooling rack.
nQuick breads will slice more easily when completely cool.
nQuick breads can be served the day they are made. Many taste better the next day.
nOvermixing is often a problem. Dry ingredients should be mixed together to assure proper blending before wet ingredients are added. Mix by hand about 20 strokes. Batter should be lumpy.
nMake sure leavening ingredients are fresh and not out of date.
nWhen freezing: Cool bread completely, and wrap securely in aluminum foil. Place in a Ziploc freezer bag, and label with date. Use in about three months for best flavor and texture.
Hope you will give these a try. They are great gifts as well as for sharing with friends, co-workers and family. Thanks for reading.
SPICED APPLESAUCE BREAD
1¼ cups applesauce
1 cup sugar
½ cup vegetable oil
2 large eggs
3 tablespoons milk
2 cups plain flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon baking powder
½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg
¼ teaspoon ground allspice
¼ teaspoon salt
½ cup chopped pecans
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan. In a large bowl, combine the applesauce, sugar, oil, eggs and milk, and beat well. Sift the dry ingredients together, and stir until smooth. Fold in the pecans, and spread batter into prepared pan. Bake for about 60 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.
FROSTED HUMMINGBIRD BREAD
3 ripe bananas, mashed
½ cup sugar
¼ cup brown sugar
1 large egg
¼ cup vegetable oil
1½ cups flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon salt
½ cup sweetened shredded coconut
½ cup diced pineapple, patted dry
½ cup chopped pecans
In a large bowl, combine the mashed banana, sugars, egg and the oil. Beat until combined, and add in flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Mix until combined. Fold in the coconut, pineapple and chopped pecans. Pour into prepared loaf pan, and bake for about an hour or until toothpick inserted comes out clean. Cool completely on cooling rack before adding frosting.
Frosting:
4 ounces cream cheese, softened
¼ cup butter, softened
½ cup powdered sugar
½ teaspoon vanilla
½ teaspoon cinnamon
1/3 cup chopped pecans
Beat together the cream cheese and butter until fluffy. Add in the powdered sugar, vanilla and cinnamon, and beat until combined. Spread evenly over top of cooled bread loaf, and sprinkle with chopped pecans.
LEMON BLUEBERRY BREAD
1/3 cup melted butter
1 cup sugar
3 tablespoons lemon juice
2 large eggs
1½ cups flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
½ cup milk
2 tablespoons grated lemon zest
½ cup chopped pecans
1 cup fresh or frozen blueberries
Glaze:
2 tablespoons lemon juice
¼ cup sugar
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease a loaf pan. In a mixing bowl, beat together butter, 1 cup sugar, lemon juice and eggs. Combine flour, baking powder and salt. Add to mixture alternately with milk. Fold in lemon zest, pecans and blueberries. Pour into prepared pan. Bake for about an hour or until a toothpick inserted comes out clean. Cool bread for 15 minutes, and pour glaze on top.
nContact Lee Ann Flemming at lafkitchen@hughes.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.