Newsmakers for Dec. 19, 2020:
• The Greenwood Rotary Club has selected Dontarius Brookins of Amanda Elzy High School and Arushi Thakur of Pillow Academy as Students of the Month for December. Brookins is the son of Tashunda Brookins of Greenwood. He is undecided on his choice of college but plans to major in physical and occupational therapy, ecology or anthropology. Thakur is the daughter of Drs. Abhash and Alpana Thakur of Greenwood. She also is undecided on a college but plans to study pre-medicine with a major in biology and a minor in dance.
• The following students were named to the chancellor’s honor roll for the fall 2020 semester at the University of Mississippi: A’keeriyanna Meunshanae Jones, Jane Rob Pannell, Anne Darrington Brock, Emma Elizabeth Johnson, Annette Sloan Feigler, Marion Micah Crick, Leland Speed Simcox, Shane Houston Stephens, Justin Duykhang Van and John Henry Reichle of Greenwood, Hannah Michelle Holman, Daniel Sage McNamara, Lauren Elizabeth Nester, Ava Ahlean Whitfield and Sara Graycen Wiltshire of Carrollton, Mitchell Reed Palmertree of McCarley and Elizabeth Jacks Harris, Anna Hayden Hayward, Jacob Dalton Draper and Kaylee Megan Clanton of Holcomb.
The chancellor’s honor roll is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.0 and have completed at least 12 graded hours.
• The following area students were named to the fall 2020 dean’s honor roll at the University of Mississippi: Floyd Mortimer Melton, Stephen Baylor Pillow, Sela Raines Arden Ricketts, John Hollis Crowder Tackett and Aubrey Hayden Williams of Greenwood; Shakeyia Brianna Davis of Itta Bena, Sarah Elizabeth McClain of Carrollton, Jakayla Deyonna Phillips of Vaiden and Porter Spell of Glendora. The dean’s honor roll is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.50-3.74 and have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester.
• Charles Edward Brooks of Greenwood was named to the dean’s list at Itawamba Community College for the fall 2020 semester, finishing with a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.79.
